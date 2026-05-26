World's first quantum chip uses advanced lithography to scale qubits

Belgian research laboratory leverages advanced technology used by semiconductor fabrication industry for sub2-nm processors build quantum hardware.

Functioning array of qubits with gaps between plunger and Barrier gates of barely 6 nm built by Imec . Imec , a Belgium-based research and innovation lab working on advanced semiconductor technologies, has built the world’s first quantum dot qubit device using High NA EUV lithography, a highly scalable technology just being introduced to scalable semiconductor technology.

This could help develop scalable quantum computers in the near future, earlier than the estimated arrival of quantum computing using other approaches. Quantum computers are regarded as the next frontier of computing, as they can solve problems in minutes that even the fastest supercomputers would take decades to solve. This is possible because quantum computers use quantum bits that can store multiple values simultaneously and perform computations in parallel.

Although companies are racing to build the world’s first commercial-scale quantum computers, the hurdle is not their creation but their rollout. Major tech companies, from Google to IBM, along with a range of newcomers, have figured out different ways to perform quantum computations. The challenge now is to create machines at scale that can reliably carry out these computations. Estimates suggest such a future might be reached by 2030, but with Imec’s recent achievement, it could arrive sooner.

Imec’s genius is not in devising a new kind of qubit but in using one that’s the easiest to scale. Using silicon quantum dot qubits, also known as industry qubits, is the simplest approach to scaling, as it leverages existing chip fabrication infrastructure to build The qubits work by trapping individual electrons in silicon structures, where the electrons’ spins store information. The surrounding metallic control gates manipulate interactions between quantum dots.

In theory, this sounds straightforward; in practice, achieving it is quite tricky. The qubits work by trapping individual electrons inside silicon structures where the electron’s spin stores information. The surrounding metallic control gates manipulate interactions between quantum dots. In theory, this sounds straightforward however, achieving it in the real worls is quite tricky.

The performance of such a chip depends on the spacing between control electrodes. The lesser the spacing between quantum dots, the better the controllability and fidelity of the system.

However, this spacing is measured in nanometers on the silicon wafer, so the research team needed a highly advanced approach to make their system work. High Numerical Aperture Extreme Ultraviolet lithography, the latest technology that the semiconductor industry plans to use to achieve sub-2-nanometer processors in their approach. While this technology is being used to deliver accelerators for artificial intelligence and dense memory chips, Imec researchers used it to develop quantum processors.

The High-NA EUV lithography machine weighs a whopping 150 tons and is as big as a bus, with mirrors that are twice as large and ten times as heavy as conventional EUV lithography tools. The tech is just about reaching semiconductor manufacturers who are looking to integrate it into their workflows, but Imec used it to build quantum hardware. Imec isn’t claiming any quantum-scale computing breakthroughs yet with its attempt. But it does not need to either.

The lab’s task isn’t to build a powerfulWhile quantum startups might be innovating on new qubits with massive computational power, they also need to figure out how to scale these systems. Imec just demonstrated that silicon qubits can be easily scaled and do not require an evolution in quantum computing technology to be rolled out. With gaps of just 6 nm in a 300mm fab-compatible process, Imec enables the integration of millions of qubits onto a single chip.

More importantly, the rollout of quantum devices could be more seamless, as chip makers shift from binary bits to qubits without a major overhaul of manufacturing processes. The quantum future may not need to wait for 2030 either. Ameya is a science writer based in Hyderabad, India. A Molecular Biologist at heart, he traded the micropipette to write about science during the pandemic and does not want to go back.

He likes to write about genetics, microbes, technology, and public policy. Innovation





IntEngineering / 🏆 287. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gpus High NA EUV Lithography IBM Imec Inventions And Machines Processors Quantum Chips Quantum Computers Quantum Hardware Qubits Supercomputers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrating the most prestigious, and the junkers, of the automobile worldIn California, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is widely considered the most prestigious car show in the world. But just a few miles away, the Concours d'Lemons celebrates the junkers of the automotive world.

Read more »

World’s First All‑Electric Ice Explorer Debuts in CanadaA massive eight‑wheeled electric truck equipped with a 528 kWh battery, solar panels, and advanced thermal management is now exploring the Columbia Icefield, marking a milestone for zero‑emission off‑road travel.

Read more »

China completes world-first corrosion testing in harsh seabed settingChina completed a world-first deep-sea corrosion test, generating rare material performance data under extreme ocean conditions.

Read more »

Several hurt in a crash between a train and a minibus, Belgian police saySeveral people have been hurt in a collision between a train and a minibus carrying children in northern Belgium, according to federal police.

Read more »