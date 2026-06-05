World's first consumer wing craft flies above water at 53 mph

NAVEE entered the low-altitude mobility market with a consumer wing-in-ground craft designed to skim above water at high speed.

NAVEE has stepped into an entirely new transportation category with the debut of the WaveFly 5X, a consumer-focused wing-in-ground craft designed for low-altitude travel above water.

The company unveiled the vehicle during a live demonstration on Dong Taihu, where the craft skimmed across the lake surface at high speed before an audience of international distributors, media members, mobility experts, and industry partners. The launch marks a significant expansion for NAVEE, a company previously known for electric scooters and outdoor mobility products. With the WaveFly 5X, NAVEE now wants to push beyond conventional transportation and explore what it describes as intelligent low-altitude water mobility.

The WaveFly 5X does not operate like a traditional speedboat. Instead, it uses wing-in-ground effect technology, a system that allows the craft to fly just above the water’s surface while benefiting from aerodynamic lift generated between the wings and the water below. That approach improves efficiency and reduces drag at high speeds. It also creates a driving experience that feels closer to low-altitude flight than conventional boating.

NAVEE built the WaveFly 5X with a dual tandem-wing layout and an aerospace-grade carbon fiber body. The lightweight structure helps the craft maintain stability while traveling at low altitude over open water. According to the company, the craft reaches speeds of up to 53 mph. It supports a maximum payload of nearly 309 pounds and can travel up to 50 miles on a single run.

The company demonstrated both water cruising and low-altitude skim flight during the launch event, highlighting the craft’s ability to transition smoothly across the water surface without requiring a traditional runway. Wing-in-ground craft are not entirely new. Engineers and defense programs have experimented with the technology for decades, particularly for military transport and high-speed maritime operations. Most designs, however, remained expensive, highly specialized, or too large for recreational use.

The WaveFly 5X combines elements from marine engineering, lightweight aviation structures, and electric mobility systems into a compact recreational platform. The company believes that combination could help open a new segment within the broader low-altitude mobility industry. Interest in that sector continues to grow worldwide. Morgan Stanley projects the global low-altitude economy could exceed $2 trillion by 2030, fueled by investments in urban air mobility, autonomous transportation, and alternative personal transit systems.

“Mobility innovation should not be limited by terrain or conventional transportation categories,” NAVEE President Lu Jian said during the event.water transportation more practical for individual users. The company also plans to continue expanding its mobility ecosystem across land, water, and air platforms. The launch event also served as a commercial showcase for international buyers.

NAVEE confirmed that several distributors signed letters of intent to introduce the WaveFly 5X in markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. That distributor interest suggests growing curiosity around alternative recreational mobility products, especially those blending aviation-inspired engineering with personal transportation. NAVEE did not announce final pricing or large-scale production plans during the presentation. Even so, the WaveFly 5X offers a glimpse into how companies are experimenting with transportation beyond traditional roads and waterways.

Whether consumer-grade wing-in-ground vehicles become mainstream remains unclear. Still, NAVEE’s latest launch shows that the race to define future mobility is expanding far beyond electric cars and urban For companies chasing the next transportation breakthrough, the narrow space just above the water may become an increasingly competitive frontier. Aamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire.

With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.





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