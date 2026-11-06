World’s first 5-eVTOL formation flight covers 83 miles in 47 minutes

AutoFlight flew five autonomous eVTOL aircraft across two weight classes in a 47-minute formation flight covering more than 80 miles (133 km).

AutoFlight flew five eVTOL aircraft in a coordinated 47-minute formation, with the lead V5000 Matrix covering more than 80 miles. The formation combined one 5-ton V5000 with four 2-ton aircraft, including cargo and firefighting variants.

The fully autonomous demonstration tested coordination and separation between different aircraft models. Chinese electric aircraft developer AutoFlight has completed a coordinated formation flight involving five electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, including a 5-ton model and four 2-ton aircraft. The demonstration brought together three different aircraft variants in what the company describes as the world’s first five-eVTOL formation flight. The flights took place on October 31 and November 1 at AutoFlight’s Bailian Lake Flight Test Base in Kunshan, China.

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The five aircraft remained in coordinated formation for 47 minutes, with the lead V5000 Matrix covering more than 133 kilometers . AutoFlight said the entire flight was autonomous and required no manual intervention. The formation comprised one 5-ton V5000 Matrix and four 2-ton aircraft from the V2000 series. The latter included the V2000CG CarryAll, designed for cargo transportation, and the V2000CGF CarryAll firefighting variant.

Flying multiple aircraft together presents challenges beyond keeping them on a shared route. Each aircraft must maintain its position relative to the others while accounting for changes in speed, altitude, wind conditions, and flight behavior. Those demands become more complex when the formation includes different aircraft designs and weight classes.

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The flight-control systems must coordinate navigation, communication, and separation while ensuring that one aircraft’s movements do not compromise the safety of the others.the formation maintained stable flight and safe horizontal and vertical separation during the November 1 demonstration, despite strong winds. It described the exercise as a test of route planning, flight control, communication and safety management across different aircraft models.

Chinese car scores 0% protection for adult occupant, crash result reveals shocking details The achievement builds on an earlier demonstration in May 2026, when AutoFlight flew a three-aircraft formation comprising one V5000 Matrix and two V2000-series aircraft. That exercise focused on validating interfaces between the two weight classes, including communication links,is an all-electric cargo eVTOL intended for medium- and long-distance aerial logistics.

AutoFlight lists a maximum takeoff weight of 2,000 kilograms and a maximum payload of 400 kilograms for the aircraft.and landing with a wing and separate propulsion for forward flight. This allows it to operate without a conventional runway while using wing-borne flight for more efficient cruising.applications. Its published specifications include a maximum takeoff weight of 5,700 kilograms and a maximum cruise speed of 280 km/h.

The company has also presented a hybrid-electric cargo version, the V5000CGH, with a stated maximum range of 1,500 kilometers. AutoFlight sees multi-aircraft coordination as a foundation for future Advanced Air Mobility networks. Such systems could eventually connect longer-distance routes with regional transport and shorter last-mile services, using different aircraft according to payload and journey requirements. The company is also exploring ways to connect air and water-based transportation.

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During the demonstrations, guests visited Sunship, an AutoFlight water-based vertiport on Dianshan Lake, where they watched the formation flight from the lakeside. For now, the five-aircraft flight remains a technology demonstration rather than a commercial transport service. But as eVTOL developers work toward broader deployment, the ability to coordinate mixed fleets autonomously could become an important part of managing more complex low-altitude operations. Kaif Shaikh is a journalist and writer passionate about turning complex information into clear, impactful stories.

His writing covers technology, sustainability, geopolitics, and occasionally fiction. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, his work has appeared in the Times of India and beyond. After a near-fatal experience, Kaif began seeing both stories and silences differently. Outside work, he juggles far too many projects and passions, but always makes time to read, reflect, and hold onto the thread of wonder.