But that doesn’t automatically mean its population will grow.

populations, the reality isn’t quite as straight forward. As the landscape reacts to a shifting climate, some species might actually see their habitat expand. , a researcher at the University of Nottingham’s School of Geography, found in a study published today in the journal Panter analyzed how various future climate change scenarios might make different parts of the country more or less appropriate for 16 species of breeding birds of prey.

“We know that climate change is altering where wildlife is found across the world, but scientists’ understanding of how different birds of prey may respond to these changes is still relatively limited,” Panter tells. “Raptors play important ecological roles as predators, and understanding how their distributions might change is important for informing future conservation efforts. ”a “middle-of-the-road” climate-change scenario and a “worst-case” climate-change scenario in the U.K. Today, there are 42,570 square miles of suitable habitat for peregrine falcons.

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Under the middle-of-the-road scenario, that could increase by 40.6 percent by 2060, and under the worst-case scenario, it could increase by 73.5 percent by 2080. of prey in the same way, even if they live in the same areas. This could represent a significant problem for conservation, because future efforts aiming to safeguard these species will have to take these differences into consideration, according to Panter.