Scientists have found evidence of a pyroclastic flow—an avalanche of scorching-hot rock, ash, and gas—on the walls of the Challenger Deep. There’s just one problem: It shouldn’t exist.

Scientists have found evidence of a pyroclastic flow—an avalanche of scorching-hot rock, ash, and gas—on the walls of the Challenger Deep. There’s just one problem: It shouldn’t exist.

Explosive volcanic eruptions aren’t supposed to be possible at extreme depths. But a robotic submersible has found these remnants of one in the Pacific Ocean’s Challenger Deep at 20,170 feet below sea level. It’s difficult to imagine somewhere on Earth more intimidating than the Pacific Ocean’s Challenger Deep. At a maximum depth of 35,876 feet—about the same distance below the sea surface as passenger jets fly above it—it is the deepest point in the world’s oceans.

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It’s dark, cold, and subject to such intense pressures that it’s largely unexplored and mostly mysterious. But now, thanks to some daring robotic submersibles, something new and strange has been discovered in this aquatic underworld: the remnants of an explosive volcanic eruption. Reported today in the journalVolcanic activity on the seafloor isn’t unusual.

In fact, it’s all over the place: There are chains of volcanic islands and underwater seamounts in the middle of tectonic plates, and oodles of lava-making vents popping up at mid-ocean ridges. But, which intermittently unleashes fountains of gloopy lava—should only exist at shallower depths. It shouldn’t appear at Challenger Deep because the extreme weight of the ocean above it should suppress it. It's extremely dangerous for humans to venture into the Challenger Deep.

As the world's deepest point, it's extremely dark, cold, and subject to intense pressure. The new finding was made instead with a robotic submersible that researchers were able to monitor from a safer vantage point. , a professor emeritus of geosciences at the University of Texas at Dallas and an author of the new study.

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And yet there it is: A robotic scout spotted a jagged jigsaw of debris some 20,170 feet deep that came from a volcanic explosion of some kind. The discovery, says Stern, is “completely unexpected. ” “This study touched upon a real frontier in volcanology. How deep magma can still erupt explosively, or at least fragment, is really an open question,” says, a marine geophysicist and volcanologist at the National Oceanography Centre in England who wasn’t involved with the new work.

Explosive eruption deposits in the deep sea are very rare, and haven't ever been found anywhere near this depth. In 2008, evidence of explosive volcanism was13,000 feet below sea level—almost half the depth of the new record-holder.

“That's what makes this finding so exciting,” Preine adds. It “raises many questions we don't yet have firm answers to. ”, a chasm in the western Pacific Ocean. The trench formed when the Pacific tectonic plate began diving beneath the Philippine Sea plate around 52 million years ago.

Challenger Deep itself is not a single point, but an amalgam of three individual depressions, known as pools, with the very deepest point being 6.79 miles below sea level. Down there, the pressure is about a thousand times that of what you’d find at sea level. That makes visiting it difficult and, if you’re a person, tremendously dangerous.

Only a couple dozen humans have made the trip and lived to tell the tale. The first people to voyage to Challenger Deep, Don Walsh and Jacques Piccard,It may be less adventurous, but it’s far safer to send robotic scouts down into Challenger Deep. That’s what happened in late 2024, when scientists sent—a segmented submersible built by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution—down into the Mariana Trench.

Its mission was to explore part of the trench known as the forearc, which is effectively above the point at which the Pacific plate is plunging into the planet. Jason/Medea can’t dive below 21,300 feet, so it cannot get to the very bottom of Challenger Deep. But it can explore the deep geologic wall hanging nearby, some of which is right on that depth limit.

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“The entire team was a little nervous,” says Stern. Any deeper, and the robot might implode. But it was worth the risk, because on one dive, at 20,170 feet deep, the submersible made a startling discovery: thin, flat layers of weird-looking rock whose minerals and telltale textures made it clear this came from an explosive volcanic eruption—specifically, a pyroclastic flow, an avalanche of scorching-hot rock, ash, and gas, the sort that famously smothered Pompeii almost 2,000 years ago.

The vent from which it erupted couldn’t be located, but signs indicate that it happened recently, geologically speaking. That there is any sort of volcanism here is peculiar. A forearc normally sits above a colder segment of the mantle, the slowly flowing layer beneath Earth’s crust. To get magma, and volcanism, the mantle here must be unusually hot.

Explosive volcanic eruptions can come about in various ways. But in general, you need lots of highly pressurized gas trapped in molten rock wanting to get to a place of very low pressure, like Earth’s surface; there, the huge difference in pressure between the magma and the surface allows that trapped gas to hastily turn into bubbles, tear apart the magma, and trigger a ginormous explosion. , a submarine geologist at the National Oceanography Centre.

That makes this extremely deep pyroclastic flow deposit nothing short of remarkable.

“Explosive volcanism at these depths and pressure would probably look nothing like the towering ash clouds or fast-moving pyroclastic flows we see on land,” says Preine. Most of the trapped gases wouldn’t bubble out but would stay dissolved in the magma. , a volcanologist at the University of Oxford. Instead, he says, they would be a surreal shattering of magmatic material.

Perhaps it would look like a convulsing, crumbling, splintering stream of toothpaste angrily escaping out of the seafloor.can make it to these depths, let alone to the bottom of Challenger Deep, it’s likely these freakish explosive eruptions will remain a puzzle for some time to come. Stern hopes that, now they’ve been discovered, it will encourage others to send their robots into the abyss to find more clues.

“The trenches are the last frontier,” he says. And “we’ve opened a door. ”