World's Best Cities for Solo Travel Revealed in New Ranking

A new analysis of walking tour bookings identifies the top global cities for solo travelers, highlighting destinations like Toronto, Santa Ana, and São Paulo that attract a high proportion of independent visitors. The ranking considers factors such as safety, walkability, and community atmosphere, offering inspiration for those planning to travel alone.

Solo travel has become increasingly popular across diverse demographics, prompting an analysis by walking tour company GuruWalk of its bookings over the past year to identify cities with the highest proportions of solo travel ers.

The resulting global ranking of 50 cities highlights destinations that are particularly well-suited for independent exploration. In the United Kingdom, Manchester stands out, ranking 36th globally with 34% of its free tour bookings made by solo visitors. The top tier of the list showcases a mix of familiar and surprising locales, each offering unique advantages for those journeying alone. Leading the ranking is Toronto, Canada, where over 50% of bookings come from solo travelers.

The city is praised for its safety, walkability, and vibrant neighborhoods like Kensington Market and the Distillery District. Santa Ana, El Salvador, secures second place with 50% solo bookings, defying expectations with its neo-Gothic cathedral and manageable size. São Paulo, Brazil, follows in third with 49.5% solo visitors, celebrated as a cultural hub with abundant street art, galleries, and the bustling Municipal Market.

Taipei, Taiwan, claims fourth, offering a blend of natural scenery and modern landmarks such as Taipei 101, with nearly half of its travelers exploring independently. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ranks fifth, drawing solo travelers with its night markets, cultural sites, and strong backpacker community, despite its heat and humidity. La Paz, Bolivia, appears sixth with 48.5% solo bookings, noted for being budget-friendly and safe, though caution regarding pickpockets is advised.

Hong Kong takes seventh, often overlooked by solo travelers in favor of other Asian destinations but valuable for its transport links, shopping, and food scene. Skopje, North Macedonia, ranks eighth, an affordable European capital with a rich history, street food festivals, and some of the cheapest beer in Europe. These cities illustrate a global trend toward destinations that cater to independent visitors through safety, accessibility, and communal travel experiences





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Solo Travel Best Cities Toronto Santa Ana São Paulo Taipei Kuala Lumpur La Paz Hong Kong Skopje Guruwalk Travel Tips Safe Destinations

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