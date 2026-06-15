World’s best airlines named — and just 1 US carrier made global ranking

Only one domestic airline is flying high.

The 2026 Airline Passenger Experience Association awards have been announced, recognizing top-performing carriers for exceptional customer care, and only one based in the US, Delta, made the list of Best Global airlines, specifically for top Wi-Fi.

Delta also received theThe carrier was previously named Best Global Airline for the Americas in 2025 by APEX. Best Cabin Service: Korean AirBest Wi-Fi: Delta Air Lines APEX awards are given to the best global airlines in comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi, spotlighting regional airlines that are “raising the bar” across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America.

For the North American awards, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Breeze Airways, JSX and Hawaiian Airlines won in their respective categories. Best Low-Cost Carrier: Southwest Airlines ‎Best Food & Beverage: JetBlue AirwaysAeroméxico made history by winning the APEX Best Global Airline in North America award. It is the first non-US carrier to claim the overall regional title, standing out for its in-flight entertainment and seat comfort alongside its Five-Star Global Airline status.

APEX is a network of global airlines, airports, alliances, suppliers and related companies that work to elevate passenger experience. The 2026 Airline Passenger Experience Association awards salute top-performing carriers for exceptional customer care. The awards are deciphered using TripIt, an award-winning app that collects passenger feedback, tracking millions of travelers who anonymously rate their flights on a five-star scale across the four categories, from over 1 million flights spanning nearly 600 airlines worldwide.

“Passenger feedback remains one of the clearest indicators of how airlines are delivering on the experiences travelers value most,” said APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader. H Even with jet fuel shortages causing more flight cancellations and baggage fees, overall satisfaction in North America is up this year, according to the recent JD Power 2026 North America Airline Satisfaction Study, with overall passenger satisfaction





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