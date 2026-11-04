The Guinness Book of World Records confirms 51 dismissals in a chaotic Minas Gerais Under-20 match between Uberlandia and Mamore, shattering the previous 2011 record.

Uberlandia and Mamore set a new global standard for disciplinary chaos during their Under-20 championship match in Minas Gerais, Brazil, by accumulating a staggering 51 red cards. The Guinness Book of World Records has officially confirmed this unprecedented figure, noting that 43 players and eight coaching staff members received dismissals in a single contest. This event occurred on November 4, 2026, following a massive altercation that involved nearly four full football teams, military police intervention, and the use of stadium furniture as weapons. The previous record for red cards in a match stood at 36, established during a brawl in an Argentine fifth-division game in 2011 between Atletico Claypole and Victoriano Arenas.

The Trigger and Mechanism of the Brawl

Uberlandia manager Willer Francisco Silva ran onto the field to confront referee Fernando Patrick alongside two other coaching staff members, leading to immediate threats of violence. The game had been restarted before the fourth goal of the match, which put Uberlandia in the losing position, sparking the subsequent mass brawl. The initial disciplinary action occurred earlier when Luike Bispo dos Santos struck an opposing player in the stomach, reducing his team to ten men. By the 54th minute, the situation escalated into full-scale chaos with players chasing opponents, throwing punches, and hurling objects including stretchers and chairs at staff and players.

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Official Breakdown of Dismissals

The final tally of 51 red cards includes 22 players from Uberlandia and 21 from Mamore, along with four coaching staff members from each team. The referee reported that six ball boys were also involved in the violence, actively participating by throwing punches and kicks at both players and coaching staff. The sheer volume of dismissals required the intervention of military police, who were called to the stadium to restore order. The referee noted that weapons were used in the fray, further complicating the efforts to contain the violence and protect the officials involved in the match.

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Stakeholder Reactions and International Context

Peter O.U reported the incident on social media on November 4, 2026, highlighting that the Guinness Book of World Records had been broken in Brazil in a football game. Brazilian outlet Globo cited Uberlandia manager Willer Francisco Silva as a key figure in the escalation, noting his confrontation with referee Fernando Patrick. The incident drew immediate attention from the international sports community, with the previous record of 36 red cards set in 2011 in Argentina now being dwarfed by the events in Minas Gerais. The use of stretchers and chairs as weapons underscored the severity of the unrest, prompting widespread condemnation of the behavior exhibited by all parties involved.

Impact on Future Matches and Safety Protocols

The aftermath of this record-breaking event has raised serious questions about safety protocols and player conduct in youth football competitions across Brazil. The chaotic nature of the brawl, which took well over half an hour to cool down, suggests a breakdown in basic discipline and refereeing control. Authorities are likely to review the security measures implemented at the stadium, particularly given the involvement of military police and the use of objects as weapons. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence to escalate in competitive sports environments, necessitating stricter enforcement of rules and better crowd control strategies in future Under-20 championships.