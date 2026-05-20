World News Summary - June 2, 2024

This news summary covers various international events and developments across the world. Topics:

NEWS TEXT: Who head 'deeply concerned' over 'scale and speed' of Ebola spread, says emergency committee will meet. Maduro ally deported to US over alleged billion-dollar corruption scheme tied to oil, food program.

US, Nigeria strike ISIS fighters again from the air after killing senior leader. Netanyahu 'blunder' threatens US-backed Israel-UAE alliance at critical moment with Iran: analyst. NATO ally Poland warns Russia, Belarus pushing illegal migrants toward alliance — and the US. King Charles 'shocked and saddened' over soldier's 'unexplained' death at horse show he attended.

Driver identified after car plows into crowd injuring 8; passerby stabbed. Trump says Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, killed in US-Nigerian operation. Scott Presler discusses Trump's election influence and endorsement power. Jesse Watters: Trump has to change the status quo with Iran.

Jewish New Yorkers raise concerns of antisemitism following Zohran Mamdani's win. Test. description





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