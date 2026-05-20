A collection of world news in English, covering a variety of topics such as politics, environment, science, sports, and entertainment.

In Iran 's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as a threat of war remains. Over 17,000 people are under evacuation orders as a Southern California wildfire threatens homes.

The US government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in a broadening of an IRS lawsuit settlement. Jason Kidd is out as coach of the Mavericks, 2 weeks after the hiring of team president Masai Ujiri. Movie Review: 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' makes a clumsy big-screen debut. Trump discloses thousands of stock trades, some in companies directly influenced by his policies.

Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran.

The worst climate future is less likely, but the best one is slipping away, scientists say. US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from a cruise ship with a hantavirus outbreak. What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo. Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis shows.

One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25. Gobierno de EEUU acepta retirar reclamos fiscales contra Trump como parte de acuerdo en demanda





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