World News Headlines

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Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kin Oldest Pearl Harbor survivor is keeping the memory of the surprise bombing alive at 106 Late pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in history In 'Pressure,' the story of the meteorologist who helped save D-Day Global shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceeding A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it A photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angle The shrinking snowfall on Greece's mountains is provoking anxiety and altering the economy How state laws can stymie research into your ancestors' psychiatric records As demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphone Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery Redadas migratorias de Trump recuerdan a congresista detenciones de japoneses en 2da Guerra Mundial Trump says not to rush as details emerge of a potential Iran dea





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