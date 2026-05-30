World MS Day: Immune Cell Discovery Might Explain Multiple Sclerosis at Its Worst

A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) comes with a wave of uncertainty about how the condition will progress.

Now, new research points to a potential mechanism and treatment target for those who are most severely affected.most severe cases of MS, an immune cell usually in charge of repairing damaged tissue and clearing away waste becomes overloaded with fat droplets.

According to the findings from this latest study, they could be key drivers of MS at its worst. Images of MS lesions with foamy microglia. Red arrows indicated fat-filled pockets of increasing size inside the immune cells. on nerve cells. and become overwhelmed, which in turn, makes the inflammation worse.

"But they become overloaded, so to speak. As a result, they can no longer effectively contribute to repair.

"The researchers also used a mouse model of MS, blocking one of the enzymes most active in foamy microglia. Tissue healing improved in these mice, further emphasizing the connection between these immune cells andResearchers will also need to look at how these lesions that aren't repaired continue to develop over time.live relatively normal lives for decades, while others become paralyzed sooner or develop more severe symptoms at a young age.

The study team is hopeful that the findings could help develop new MS treatments that target fat metabolism in cells.

"That opens the possibility of developing biomarkers in the future that could help doctors identify earlier which patients are at risk of rapid decline – and which treatment would suit them best,"





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