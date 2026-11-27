Ukraine’s leader said befriending Putin is like befriending Hitler.

The president of Ukraine has publicly questioned Donald Trump’s “strange” bromance with Vladimir Putin. In an interview on BBC News, Volodymyr Zelensky said befriending the Russian tyrant now was like befriending Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II.

“It’s up to the president of the United States, but it’s strange,” he said when asked about Trump’s display of affection towards Putin, including at last week’s APEC summit in China where Trump hailed him as “my friend. ”“He’s an aggressor, and a killer. He can’t be a friend, a friend. Just cannot be,” Zelensky went on.

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“It’s the same that somebody say about Hitler during the Second World War that he is a good friend. No, he is not a friend. ”Trump’s meeting with Putin last week at the summit in Shenzhen, China, brought no clear diplomatic breakthroughs on Ukraine, but plenty of displays of mutual admiration between the two presidents.