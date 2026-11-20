Well, that went down badly.

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked what he thought about the love-in, he deigned to answer, opting instead to shrug. Asked by a reporter about Donald Trump greeting Vladimir Putin as 'my friend' in Shenzhen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy simply shrugged and walked off the stage with other European leaders who had gathered in Berlin to show support for his countryZelensky was meeting with the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a group of nations led by the U.K. and France that support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The summit was held in Berlin. Trump dropped jaws with his rampant licking of dictators’ boots at the separate summit in Shenzhen, China. There were smiles and well wishes galore for Putin, saying at one point, “Who is he? … He’s my friend.

Also read Trump, 80, Derails in Speech to World Leader Talking Xmas

”“We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this—or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this,” he added.

“And another area of potential cooperation between us, I’ll be suggesting ways to protect our nation’s sovereignty from rogue and globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court, which has gotten out of control, which I believe we all agree has, uh, really strayed far beyond its jurisdiction,” he said during a meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Earlier, he even grabbed Xi’s elbow, helped him onto an escalator, and told him, “It’s an honor to be with you.

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” “You’re my friend, and we have a very special relationship,” he told the 73-year-old during a bilateral meeting between the two countries’ delegations.

“And I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we’ll never have a problem. We’re never gonna have a problem. So thank you very much. Thank you.

Thank you, everybody. ”He gushed over the two strongmen and said he wanted the war in Ukraine to end, as Putin’s bombs continued to fall. And, in what could be interpreted as a slight to Trump, after the summit ended, Putin pledged to attack Ukraine in a“Heading back to Washington, D.C. , from China.

It was a Great and Highly Consequential Trip. I will be giving a News Conference tomorrow at 12 P.M., the White House. Also, will be discussing the Trade Deals with Thailand, the Philippines, and others,” Trump wrote on Truth Social afterward. Zelensky wasn’t the only ally left aghast.

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“God, protect us from such friends,” said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. “I think that if they’re friends, why doesn’t Trump ask his friend to stop bombing hospitals, to stop bombing daycare centers, to stop bombing civilian homes, to stop bombing civilian infrastructure, energy infrastructure, so they’re gonna freeze — the Ukrainians are gonna freeze,” said Rivera. “It’s just pathetic. I was embarrassed for the president.

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