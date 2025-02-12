World First: UK Pet Owners Can Now Buy Treats Made with Lab-Grown Meat

In a groundbreaking development, consumers in the United Kingdom have become the first in the world to purchase pet treats made with lab-grown chicken meat. The treats, produced by London-based startup Meatly, are a significant step forward in the development of sustainable and ethical meat alternatives.

In a groundbreaking development, consumers in the United Kingdom have the opportunity to purchase a pet treat crafted from lab-grown meat , marking a global first. This innovative treat incorporates plant-based ingredients alongside 4% chicken meat cultivated in a laboratory setting by Meatly, a London-based startup. Notably, Meatly achieved the distinction of being the world's first company to secure regulatory approval for the utilization of this type of meat in pet food last year.

Lab-grown or cultivated meat is produced by extracting a minuscule sample of animal cells—in this instance, from a chicken egg—and subsequently cultivating them within a steel tank known as a bioreactor. This bioreactor environment is enriched with water and nutrients, resulting in the growth of a protein mass over a period of several weeks. This method significantly reduces the environmental impact compared to raising live animals for meat, demonstrating substantial reductions in land and water consumption, as well as carbon emissions, all without the need for slaughtering an actual chicken. \'This signifies the inaugural instance where a consumer can acquire a product containing cultivated meat for their pet, and it also represents the first time in Europe that a consumer can purchase cultivated meat, irrespective of its intended use, whether for human or animal consumption,' asserts Owen Ensor, the founder of Meatly, established in 2022. 'Our primary objective has always been to develop cultivated meat for the pet food sector. We recognized a pressing and urgent need within the pet world, considering that 20% of global meat consumption is by our pets. In fact, the average Labrador consumes more meat than its owner,' he added. \For the present time, the treat—dubbed 'Chick Bites' and produced in collaboration with the pet food brand The Pack—is being released in limited quantities and is exclusively available at a single London outlet of Pets at Home, a chain that operates 457 stores across the UK and was an early investor in Meatly. Its price is £3.49 ($4.30) for 50 grams. \In recent years, meat alternatives have surged in popularity. However, unlike plant-based products that utilize proteins such as soy or peas to mimic real meat, and products that employ the fermentation of microbes like fungi or yeasts to produce protein, cultivated meat remains a relatively rare commodity. Only a handful of countries have authorized the sale of lab-grown meat, including Singapore in 2020, the United States in 2023, and Israel in 2024. Despite this, two US states—Florida and Alabama—have subsequently enacted bans on cultivated meat, and it remains unavailable for sale within the country. In 2023, Italy became the first nation to prohibit the sale of lab-grown meat, although this measure has since been challenged by the European Union. \Beyond regulatory hurdles and consumer acceptance, cultivated meat still faces a significant cost barrier. 'Currently, we are producing around £30 (approximately $37) per kilogram of chicken, and our target range is between £5 and £10 ($6.20 and $12.40), ' explains Ensor. 'Our process remains relatively expensive, but we have made remarkable progress in reducing costs, particularly concerning the nutrients we provide to the chicken cells. These nutrients were often the most expensive component, and we have managed to bring their price down from £700 (approximately $867) per liter to £0.26 (approximately $0.32) per liter. Over the past two years, we have achieved cost efficiencies in this area by orders of thousands and are continually striving to further reduce costs.' \Meatly's process involves extracting 'a single sample of cells from one chicken egg once,' Ensor elucidates, which is sufficient to generate 'an infinite amount of meat forevermore.' The cells are nourished with a blend of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals for approximately a week, after which the meat is ready and possesses the consistency of 'chicken pâté.' Meat produced in this manner is nutritionally comparable to conventionally raised meat, according to Ensor, but free from steroids, hormones, or antibiotics. \He states that, depending on the methods employed in traditional animal agriculture, their process utilizes 50 to 60% less land, 30 to 40% less water, and generates approximately 40% fewer CO2 emissions. However, one of the most formidable challenges confronting cultured meat companies is scaling up production to a level capable of meeting the demands of a widespread commercial launch. Ensor notes that Meatly currently utilizes 50-liter (13-gallon) bioreactors to cultivate its cells, but to expand production, it plans to transition to a new facility that will employ 20,000-liter (5,200-gallon) bioreactors instead. In product trials conducted with dogs, he reports that the treat was met with enthusiastic reception. 'Many of them preferred it to their standard diet,' he says. Pet owners—who are technically prohibited from consuming the product, even if they desired to, because it is not approved for human consumption—have also responded favorably, Ensor adds. 'Once you explain that the process is akin to making beer and is significantly more sustainable (than conventional meat production), that we have conducted extensive safety testing and maintain regular interactions with regulators to ensure our process adheres to all necessary rules, people become genuinely excited about it. Many individuals who own pets are animal lovers and seek a more sustainable and compassionate way to nourish their companions.'





cnni / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Food & Drink LAB-GROWN MEAT CULLTIVATED MEAT PET TREATS SUSTAINABLE MEAT ANIMAL WELFARE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bird Flu Threatens Cats: FDA Advises Pet Food Companies on Safety MeasuresThe spread of H5N1 bird flu has raised concerns about the health of cats, prompting the FDA to issue guidance to pet food companies and warnings to pet owners. Cats appear particularly vulnerable to the virus, with numerous cases reported nationwide. The FDA recommends heat treatment and strict sourcing practices for pet food manufacturers to mitigate the risk, while advising pet owners to thoroughly cook raw pet foods.

Read more »

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Delivers First Looks at Marvel's First FamilyThe highly anticipated trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally arrived, offering fans a sneak peek into the MCU's newest adventure. The trailer showcases the iconic superhero team, led by a stellar cast including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and teases the introduction of the formidable villain Galactus.

Read more »

Navigating a Cancer Diagnosis in Your Dog or Cat: A Guide for Pet OwnersThis article provides pet owners with essential information about cancer in their dogs and cats, including understanding the diagnosis, treatment options, and end-of-life care. It emphasizes the importance of advocating for your pet, seeking expert advice from veterinary oncologists, and making informed decisions based on your pet's individual needs.

Read more »

Dead raccoons found at Long Island historical site prompt warnings for pet ownersToday's Video Headlines: 1/27/25

Read more »

ACS urges pet owners to act fast when pets go missingA pet disappearing is something no pet owner wants to think about, but sometimes it happens, and it’s important to know what you can do to get your pet home safely.

Read more »

Warning for pet owners after stray cat infected with bird flu in San Mateo Co.Health leaders on the Peninsula are warning pet owners to be on the lookout for symptoms after a stray cat in Half Moon Bay came down with bird flu and had to be put down.

Read more »