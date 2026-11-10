World-first solar pavilion offers up to 62.64 kWh of home backup power

Outer Spaces will debut its OS1 solar pavilion at RE+ 2026, pairing up to 5 kW of rooftop solar with up to 62.64 kWh of under-deck battery storage.

The pavilion delivers up to 11.4 kVA and can back up a whole home in some configurations. A California startup is turning the backyard deck into a home energy system.

Outer Spaces will give its OS1 pavilion its first in-person showing at RE+ 2026, running November 16–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company bills it as the ‘world’s first’ combined solar pavilion and battery deck. The OS1 puts solar panels in the pavilion roof and batteries beneath the deck, giving homeowners a way to generate and store electricity without altering the roof of their house.

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A full-size unit at booth W17153 will give visitors a look at both components and the electrical wall that connects them. , while the 12-by-24-foot version has about 5 kW. Beneath the floor, slim lithium iron phosphate battery modules lie flat in dedicated compartments, leaving the deck clear for furniture and appliances. Each module stores 7.83 kWh.

Homeowners can configure the system with one to eight modules, for up to 62.64 kWh of storage. The pavilion’s electrical wall houses the hybrid inverter, the OS1 DC Hub, and the distribution equipment.

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“We designed OS1 around the battery from day one, so the cooling, waterproofing, and wiring live inside the frame. It’s modular and easy to assemble on-site,” said Jiake Liu, co-founder and CEO of Outer Spaces. has a rated power output of up to 11.4 kVA. Outer Spaces said the system can start equipment with large motors, including air conditioners and heat pumps.

US: X-Energy taps engineering firm to build 320 MW nuclear plant with four small reactors Whether it can back up an entire home during an outage depends on how the system is configured and what equipment is connected. Owners can control the system through an app or a web portal. They can choose among modes for using stored power at home, managing electricity use around time-of-use rates, or keeping power in reserve for outages.

The system is also designed to participate in virtual power plants where regional programs allow it, linking the batteries with other distributed energy resources. The pavilion is assembled on-site, with a licensed electrician handling the final connection to the home. Outer Spaces plans to meet with builders and installers at RE+ as it recruits its first Southern California partners for 2027.

The company launched in October with $8 million in pre-seed funding led by Upfront Ventures, with participation from Unlock Venture Partners, Mucker Capital and Genius Ventures. Liu founded the company with Terry Lin and Robin Liao. The three also started the outdoor furniture brand Outer. Sales are expected to begin in 2027 in Southern California and select markets elsewhere in the U.S. Outer Spaces plans to sell the pavilion online and through installers, builders, and developers.

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The company has yet to disclose what either size will cost and expects to announce pricing in early 2027. Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications. He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively. In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches.

His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives.