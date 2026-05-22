A fraudster by the name of Andrew Crowley attempted to deceive the prestigious Sotheby's auction house by selling fake Bronze Age statues. He tried to validate their provenance with forged paperwork claiming inheritance.

A bungling fraudster was spared jail after trying to con a renowned auction house with fake Bronze Age statues. Andrew Crowley forged paperwork to prove their legitimacy, claiming inheritance from his wealthy grandfather's purchase in 1976.

But Sotheby's British experts raised their concerns and cooperated with the Metropolitan Police and FBI, who revealed the statues were likely modern replicas. Prosecutors considered them worth £680,000, but they turned out to be forgeries. Crowley's crude attempt raised suspicions as the documents used had a typeface not in use until the early 2000s





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Bronze Age Statues Croydon Crown Court Deceit Dishonest Representations Existence Of Crime False Claim Foreign&Hague&Criminal&Cooperation Justice Kennedy London Art Market Metropolitan Police New Bond Street Penmanship Phenomena Of Crime Provenance Schoology Sotheby's Statues Supplier United Kingdom

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