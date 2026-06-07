World Cup — with kids

Tournament-related things to do with the family

There are plenty of World Cup-related things to do with kids and a list of activities around L.A. to help you get in on the tournament action.

Here's a guide to help you plan without spending a fortune on tickets. The World Cup already is a massive undertaking for organizers. So imagine what it would take for families to brave the traffic, parking and crowds for one of the eight tournament matches at SoFi Stadium this summer. There's plenty to do at the California Science Center and at parks across Los Angeles for kids.

Programming is available around the tournament and most events are free. The World Cup already is a massive undertaking for organizers. So imagine what it would take for families to brave the traffic, parking and crowds for one of the eight tournament matches at SoFi Stadium this summer. But don’t worry: There are plenty of World Cup-related things to do with kids and a bunch of activities around L.A. to help you get in on the tournament action.

California Science Center's new exhibition celebrates the transformative power of play and the joy of the human body in motion. The California Science Center has a new 17,000-square-foot exhibit, “GAME ON! Science, Sports & Play,” full of interactive activities to explore the science behind sports. The exhibit includes a practice batting area and a mini-field to practice soccer kicks.

The city is hosting a series of family-friendly watch parties across the city during the World Cup. The parties will have youth soccer clinics and “family fun zones” with interactive activities and arts. Other cities, likeSoccer Shots, a kids soccer program, is hosting a Game Day at the Americana on June 27 for children 5-8 years old. Players will be split into teams to play round-robin style games.

Did you know that the American Youth Soccer Organization, or more commonly known as AYSO, was founded in Torrance? Well, the museum there is hosting a curated collection of soccer memorabilia to celebrate the World Cup. From the city’s Black founders and their fight to be free from slavery to a Black architect who designed thousands of buildings throughout the city, L.A.

's first Black residents has had lasting influence. Los Angeles is often celebrated for its warm weather, Hollywood glamour and championship sports teams, but the city’s foundation has a powerful Black history that is often overlooked. Los Angeles is often celebrated for its warm weather, Hollywood glamour and championship sports teams but the city’s foundation has a powerful Black history that is often overlooked.

From the city’s Black founders and their fight to be free from slavery, to a Black architect who designed thousands of buildings throughout the city, L.A. ’s first Black residents have had lasting influence. The LA Local traveled around the city to unearth some of the intriguing Black history facts. Here we highlight seven sites in Los Angeles that show the contributions of Black people in Los Angeles.

Situated behind an office building on South Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles is a tribute to Bridget “Biddy” Mason. She was born enslaved in Mississippi and was brought to California by her owner Robert Marion Smith — even though slavery was illegal in California. After being enslaved in the state for five years, Mason won her freedom in 1856 by challenging her enslavement in court.

Thirteen other family members were also freed, according to the She became one of L.A. ’s first Black woman landowners building wealth through real estate. Her net worth was said to be about $3 million in the 1860s, which would equate to nearly $60 million today. She also provided housing and food for the poor, acted as a midwife and helped establish the city’s first Black church, NPS noted.

, also known as First AME or FAME, was co-founded in 1872 by Mason and other Black leaders. It was first located on Spring Street in Los Angeles, according to the. The church was then moved to Harvard Boulevard, where it still stands today. It became a spiritual, political and organizing hub for Black Angelenos during segregation, according to the church’s website.

Most recently, the church was pastored by the Rev. Cecil Murray from 1977 to 2004. Under his leadership the church grew from 250 members to 18,000 at the time of his retirement, according to theThough he faced racial discrimination, Paul Revere Williams became one of the most celebrated architects in L.A. , whose legacy reshaped the city’s skyline and luxury design culture.

He was the first Black member of the American Institute of Architects. He designed thousands of buildings during his career, including The Beverly Hills Hotel and homes for Hollywood stars like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball.

Williams was also part of the team that designed the iconic Theme Building at Los Angeles International Airport, as reported by His first home sits in South Central and is designated as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument, according to theOn Central Avenue in South Central sits the historic fire station and museum that honors the Black firefighters who broke racial barriers in the Los Angeles Fire Department. The museum “resides inside Fire Station No. 30, one of two segregated firehouses in Los Angeles between 1924 and 1955,” according to the museum’s.

The museum also notes that Sam Haskins was the first Black man to join the L.A. Fire Department in 1892 and died three years later fighting a fire. The museum was founded in 1997 and is a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

It is also registered with the National Register of Historic Places.on East 42nd Place is named in honor of the first Black member of the Los Angeles City Council, as reported by the Elected in 1963, Lindsay represented District 9 for nearly 30 years. He supported civil rights and fought for economic investment, infrastructure improvements and services in historically underserved Black neighborhoods. He also served on the board of directors of the NAACP.

It was originally constructed to serve Black residents in L.A. who were banned from other facilities during segregation, according to theBunche played a key role in negotiating the 1949 Arab-Israeli armistice agreements through the United Nations. He also helped organize the civil rights march in Montgomery, Ala. , in 1965, the Nobel Peace Prize organization said. Born in Detroit, he moved to L.A. with his family and later became valedictorian at Jefferson High School.

He attended UCLA on an athletic scholarship and “graduated in 1927, valedictorian of his class, with a major in international relations,” the Nobel Peace Prize organization said. He also received a master’s degree in political science from Harvard in 1928. TheTens of thousands of international soccer fans are about to descend on Inglewood for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SoFi Stadium is one of the tournament's premier venues — but the best reason to spend time in the neighborhood has nothing to do with what's happening on the pitch. Inglewood's food scene reflects a city where Black and Latino residents make up nearly 90% of the population.

These aren't tourist traps — they're the spots locals have been eating at for years, from a James Beard-recognized soul food diner open since 1983 to a carnitas truck with roots in Michoacán. The World Cup runs through July. Matches at SoFi mean game-day crowds and long waits elsewhere. These eight spots — spanning BBQ, Jamaican, Mexican, Italian-American, and more — are worth knowing before you go.

Thousands of international soccer fans are about to descend on Inglewood for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. SoFi Stadium is the tournament's premier venues — but the best reason to spend time in the neighborhood has nothing to do with what's happening on the pitch. Inglewood's food scene reflects a city where Black and Latino residents make up nearly 90% of the population.

These aren't tourist traps — they're the spots locals have been eating at for years, from a James Beard-recognized soul food diner open since 1983 to a carnitas truck with roots in Michoacán.is a small but mighty wing shop that sits in a tiny strip mall along Crenshaw Boulevard, attracting wing fanatics from far and wide looking to get a fiery bite. The menu at Wings isn't huge by most standards but it still manages to pack a punch when it comes to offering a variety of tastes and flavors.

Opt for the six-piece ATL Special with hot lemon pepper seasoning, $10.91. Upon the first transformative bite of a wing, suddenly you're Jordan after clinching his first NBA finals win in 1991, celebrating in ecstasy. The sticky, crunch-fried wing is drenched in the perfect amount of sauce, then sprinkled with galactic bits of salty, citrusy lemon pepper seasoning that will leave your lips tingling.

If you're looking to broaden your flavor horizons, there are also jerk BBQ, aji verde, and Cajun rub as sauce options. Whichever fiery selections you choose, wash them down with lemonade or sweet tea, or go for a hole-in-one with an Arnold Palmer to quench your thirst. Our love for Jamaican-style take-out restaurants knows no bounds, and the city of Inglewood has some of the best Jamaican food in Los Angeles.

This particular casual walk-up counter establishment has a particular place in our heart. The welcoming, joyous atmosphere is infectious as soon as you enter. The walls are painted the same dark green as the Jamaican flag. Images of Black luminaries are featured next to maxims extolling a virtue-filled life.

To get the most for your buck, we recommend choosing any of the mini plate options. Our personal favorite is the curried goat . Stewed bone-in pieces of goat have been cooked in a dark yellow curry full of aromatic spices. The chunks of meat are spicy, juicy, and fatty, and fall off the bone onto a bed of rice and beans that's also saturated with maximum curry flavors.

While it might be easy to pledge one's allegiance to the culinary wonder that is carnitas, how often do you take it upon yourself to dive deep into the different parts of the pig? Each has its own unique textures that delight with every helping.is where such dreams can come true, thanks to the hard work of owner Gustavo Chavez and his family, who are from Michoacán, the Mexican state known as the birthplace of carnitas.

With Mexico entering the World Cup as one of the tournament's most celebrated footballing nations, this is where to eat in their honor. Their tacos de carnitas are the best option: choose the mix that includes all the different cuts of pork. The sizable taco manages to pack all the flavor and texture of each aspect of the protein, providing an extremely nuanced bite that combines sticky, fatty, and chewy elements.

Serve the meat on a fresh tortilla with crisp-tasting salsa, topped with thin shards of red onion, for the right amount of acidity to cut the richness of the pork. It's a showtime taco for the masses, if ever there was one. Pro tip: they offer a 2-for-1 deal on tacos Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to close. Open Mon 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m.; Tue, Thu–Fri 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sat–Sun 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Closed Wednesdays.on Market Street.

If not, you've definitely smelled it. The unmistakable aroma of delicious grilled and smoked meat is the unofficial scent of that part of town. It's not uncommon for lines to wrap around the small business, spilling into the moderately sized parking lot.

It's never not a joyous occasion at Woody's as you wait in line to place your order at the walk-up window, where overhead speakers play booming deep cuts from the '80s and '90s R&B or Madlib's Shades of Blue, helping set the mood. Our favorite aspect of Woody's is the lunch special menu, which feels like a trip back to when the restaurant opened in 1975.

Names like Inflation Fighter, Business Man's Lunch, and Lady's Lunch all add to its charm and cost $10.95. All plates come in a brown paper bag, giving the vibe of the school lunch that your mom used to pack, along with two slices of white bread and a small container of a side of your choice.

What if the quesadillas from your youth were, in fact, a gateway into a large quesadilla universe that's actually larger than what you might have originally considered?achieves just that. Owner Ivan Gomez was inspired by the quesadillas he saw prepared during a trip to Mexico City and by his mother and grandmother, who grew up making the meal. For $5, each thick corn tortilla is made by hand, usually by Ivan's mom, Norma Ramirez.

She takes the raw masa and forms it into a flat disk, then stuffs it with cheese. The tortilla is then folded and fried in oil. After it's done cooking, the quesadilla is removed, pulled apart, and packed with a filling of your choice — chicken tinga, hongos, rajas con queso, carne asada, or chicharrón prensado — then fried with guajillo salsa and stuffed with lettuce and cream.

No matter what the filling is, you'll get a unique griddled cheesiness, accented by expertly flavored fillings, that makes for one of the best-tasting quesadillas we've ever had. The Serving Spoon has been an Inglewood cornerstone for four decades, dishing up grilled corn bread and fried turkey chops.

Founded in 1983 by Harold E. Sparks — a young man from Hamilton, Ohio who traded a steady foreman job at General Motors for his dream of opening a soul food restaurant in Inglewood — The Serving Spoon is now in its third generation of family ownership and a recent recipient of the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics award. The Foundation called it a"vital social and cultural anchor," which feels right the moment you slide into one of the red leather booths or take a seat at the wooden counter.

Go for breakfast: the catfish and waffle, the salmon croquettes, the grits. Plates run $15–25, depending on your protein. Come early on weekends or expect a wait. If you're visiting from out of town and want to understand Inglewood's cultural legacy in a single meal, this is the place to start.

In the early 1970s, the Bashirian family opened their first restaurant, Jino's, in this very same Centinela Avenue location — aiming to give the people of Inglewood something different from the big chains. , a modern red-sauce Italian-American spot serving fresh pasta from Florentyna's and artisan breads from Cadoro Bakery, both made in Inglewood.

Italy is one of the world's great football nations, and this is about as close as the neighborhood gets to a proper Italian-American Sunday table: meatballs with whipped ricotta, short rib ragù, Caesar salad with Calabrian pepper aioli. , opened by actor and entrepreneur Issa Rae along with partners Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan of GVO Hospitality, is one of the reasons why.

Technically a short drive from SoFi, the name refers to Hotel Somerville, a focal point for the Black jazz scene on Central Avenue in the 1930s and '40s that regularly hosted Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, and Billie Holiday.

"I just wanted to be able to dress up, hang out, and eat well in my neighborhood," Rae has said. The menu honors the spirit of the original hotel: start with Parker House rolls with truffle butter or the fried chicken and caviar sliders , then move on to the collard green lasagna or paccheri pasta with short rib ragù . It's a dressed-up night out in a neighborhood that's long deserved exactly that.

If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. Griffith Observatory at night When the sun goes down it’s easy to spot the bars and clubs where the parties happen in Los Angeles.

But summertime is the best time to explore the region’s not-so-obvious nightlife offerings. Want to explore the cemetery through music or take a night ride with thousands of bicyclists? What about joining citizen scientists to study urban bats or stare at the stars ? When the sun goes down it’s easy to spot the bars and clubs where the parties happen in Los Angeles.

But summertime is the best time to explore the region’s not-so-obvious nightlife offerings. Want to explore the cemetery through music or take a night ride with thousands of bicyclists? What about joining citizen scientists to study urban bats or stare at the stars ? , a community led science project where teams study bat roosts and give biologists, policymakers and activists information about bat populations and activity in the region.

For families, the museum plans to offer separate bat roost events sometime in August or September. People of all ages will be able to learn about bats, roosting behavior, watch a bat and learn how scientists are studying them. Those interested shouldHollywood Forever is one of the most iconic cemeteries in the world and it’s more than just a resting place for the famous. The sprawling 60-acre grounds also host cultural events, film screenings and evening concerts.

Big names such as Olivia Rodrigo, Tame Impala and Lana Del Rey have performed at the cemetery. The Griffith Observatory is considered one of the most visited public observatories on the planet and offers plenty of things to do for night owls. Once a month, the Observatory partners with local telescope groups and hosts a Star Party. Dozens of telescopes set-up on the lawn and the observatory says there’s always something to see.

Check out the dates If you can’t make a Star Party, the observatory is open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The observatory is closed on Mondays. Join thousands of bikers in one of the largest community bicycle rides in the U.S. The evening ride happens on the last Friday of every month on the corner of Western and Wilshire.

At sunset the Queen Mary in Long Beach provides a host of spooky experiences. The ship is rumored to be haunted and there are tours and ship walks to investigate the claim. The cheapest ticket is the Haunted Encounters Tour with general admission costs around $58 with Graveyard Tours starting at $89. When most people need to use a bathroom on-the-go, they head to a place like a grocery store or restaurant to take care of business.

But there are other options: Real public bathrooms. Most of the bathrooms you’ll find away from home are actually inside private businesses, ergo not actually public. You can thank a movement to ban pay toilets and slow-moving plans to offer free ones. The L.A.

City Controller’s Office put together a map of available stalls at places like parks, libraries etc. It’s not comprehensive, but it pulls from the city’s major departments that oversee bathrooms in public facilities. Metro also has its own program, as does StreetsLA. Many folks don’t think of these places when they need to go — so that means you’re unlikely to have to stand in line.

Nature’s call waits for no one, but with mega-events like the World Cup attracting even more people, where do you goFor out-of-towners, we’re sorry to say — it’s complicated. For reasons we’ll go into below, we don’t have a robust stock of outdoor restrooms, like the pay toilets you see in Europe. Instead, people largely rely on bathrooms in stores, like Starbucks or Target. You just have to pray you’re gifted with the holy grail of restroom codes.

If that doesn’t work, there’s a hodge podge of other options. For those times when you're caught short, check out the handy maps we’ve put in this guide.the map here ). The stalls are generally open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., and are opened via a mobile app. They give you a 10-minute window of use.

According to the Metro website, the program will increase to 64 locations through 2028. This is a small network of 14 bathrooms that you’ll find on the sidewalk. They’re largely in downtown L.A. and the San Fernando Valley and are open 24/7.which includes bathroom and water fountain locations from multiple departments, including Metro, city and county parks departments and the Los Angeles Public Library system.

One of the downsides to be aware of is that most of these spots are subject to varying open and closing hours. For example, some parks close at sunset. Sometimes, these locations can be a gem because — although they’re actually public — many people don’t think about stopping at a park to pee. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could find a loo with a view.

It includes Burbank, downtown L.A. , Hollywood and North Hollywood, Koreatown and Pasadena. Keep in mind, this is a blog. Still, we thought the in-depth ratings on cleanliness and “secrecy” made it worth the visit.

You could also go the obvious route and just type “restroom” into your phone’s map app to find even more options. Enjoy your visit to the can!in the city of L.A. , but California used to have pay toilets in a lot of places. Issues arose over fees between men’s and women’s bathrooms, and the barrier it caused for people without money..

At the time, the thought was that local governments would step in to build a network of free public toilets. Spoiler: That hasn’t happened yet to a level that could support 4 million residents.from the nonprofit Trust for Public Land. They evaluate the quality of parks across different cities, including how many amenities each city has. The nonprofit found that L.A. has 1.4 bathrooms in its parks for every 10,000 residents.





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