This week on FYI Philly, we visit an iconic bakery for shoofly pie, take you to a great spot to watch the World Cup and more

This week on FYI Philly, we visit an iconic bakery for shoofly pie, take you to a great spot to watch the World Cup, and more.

Center City District SIPS returns every Wednesday from 5 to 7, June through August, with dozens of bars and restaurants participating. The long-running program features $8 cocktails, $7 wine, $6 beer, and, for the first time, a $6 mocktail tier. Another new addition this year includes appetizers under $10, with at least three options at every location. Center City District is also expanding Open Streets, bringing the program to Midtown Village on Tuesday evenings in June.

The initiative will cover five blocks along 12th and 13th Streets and Drury, creating space for alfresco dining and entertainment. CCD organizers say it's inspired by European cities and designed to activate Center City during this major summer when the city will welcome visitors from around the world.is hosting the ultimate event for dog lovers at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. It's a free, three-day festival celebrating America's 250th birthday through a dog competition.

The event runs June 5 through June 7 and features some of the nation's top dog athletes. Fans can catch diving dogs and agility events, where teams from across the country go head-to-head in a bracket-style format. Local competitors will also take part, showcasing the sport's strong regional presence. Beyond the competition, the festival offers family-friendly activities like food trucks, interactive experiences, and opportunities to meet a variety of AKC-recognized dog breeds.

Organizers say it's a chance to see "the best of the best" while enjoying a fun, accessible event for all ages, whether you're a longtime dog enthusiast or just looking for something different to do around the city.is the largest African American street festival in the nation, returning for its 51st year on the second Sunday in June. Spanning 16 blocks along South Street, it draws up to 500,000 people to explore more than 100 vendors offering food, art, traditional crafts, and clothing.

The festival features two stages of live entertainment, including African and children's dance groups, plus headliner Bell Big Devoe at Underground Arts is now in its fifth year, showcasing 11 filmmakers over two days on June 18th and 19th. Founded by Philadelphia filmmaker Ebony Roberts, the festival is focused on amplifying Black and Brown voices. All of the short films-each running up to 20 minutes-carry a social justice theme with the goal of telling stories "for us, by us.

"Owner Karthic Venkatachalam says he and his team wanted to take traditional Indian dishes and present them in a social, small plates format. Craft beers are brewed onsite, and served from a unique tap system that fills glasses and pitchers from the bottom -- a technology that allows for a consistent pour and a perfect foam every time, as well as a fun draft to watch. K-Beauty Outlet are thriving.

In Korean culture, there has long been an interest in holistic, long-term skin health, whereas some believe that American products seek to focus on 'quick fixes'. Staffers at the shop know the inventory well-- with all products shipped directly from Korea-- and can also give advice on routines and products that can address customer issues and interests. Man walking home from work brutally attacked, robbed in South Philadelphia





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