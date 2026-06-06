World Cup teams face off at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego ahead of tournament

Four World Cup teams play friendly matches at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego this weekend ahead of the tournament.

SAN DIEGO — Four of the 48 teams competing in the upcoming World Cup will play a pair of international friendly matches at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego this weekend, giving local fans a chance to experience top-level international soccer before the world's biggest sporting event begins Thursday.

Mark Neville of Sports San Diego said the matches are a rare opportunity for the region.

"It's going to be exciting. It's a great weekend. This doesn't happen every weekend. We have four World Cup teams on the eve of their tournament run playing right here at Snapdragon Stadium.

" Switzerland has made San Diego its home base for the entire World Cup, practicing at the San Diego Jewish Academy in Carmel Valley. The Swiss will face Australia — one of the teams the United States will face in its World Cup group — on Saturday. On Sunday, Colombia will play Jordan in a final tune-up before the tournament opens. Neville said the caliber of play will be on par with the world's top leagues.

"This is top-level soccer. There are a lot of players who are in the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and MLS who will be participating here this weekend.

" Ticket prices are also a draw for fans who cannot make the trip to an official World Cup venue. "We've seen what ticket prices are like at the World Cup venues. They're not like that here at Snapdragon Stadium for this weekend. This is an opportunity for families, for buddies to come and make the trip here to Snapdragon Stadium and we hope to see a lot of people here.

" Tickets for both matches are still available at snapdragonstadium.com. Saturday's match between Switzerland and Australia kicks off at noon. Sunday's match between Colombia and Jordan starts at 4 p.m. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.





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