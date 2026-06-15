World Cup: South American teams start off on the wrong foot

South American teams have got off to disappointing start to the World Cup, failing to produce a win in three matches

Ecuador lost to Ivory Coast 1-0 on Sunday in Philadelphia. Brazil drew 1–1 with Morocco on Saturday, and Paraguay was routed 4–1 by tournament co-host the United States.

Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece called it a “very painful situation. ” Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro referred to his team's loss as a “very painful lesson. ” Coach Carlo Ancelotti said five-time World Cup champion Brazil cannot lose heart: “You don’t win a World Cup based on your first match. ” Uruguay plays its first game Monday against Saudi Arabia, defending champion Argentina takes on Algeria on Tuesday and Colombia is against Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

South America has a proud soccer tradition, and is the only continent other than Europe to produce World Cup champions. The slow start to the tournament of some South American nations contrasts to a solid opening performance by North American teams on home soil.

“The U.S. won this match very clearly and fairly,” Alfaro said after Paraguay's opening loss. “They dominated tactically, technically and physically as well. They have answers to everything you throw at them. ” Adding to the victory by the U.S., Mexico kicked off the World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa, and Canada earned its first World Cup point after a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ecuador, making its fifth World Cup appearance and aiming to reach the knockout round for the second time, was playing a virtual home game at Philadelphia Stadium, where most of the capacity crowd of 68,274 wore the team's yellow jerseys. But La Tri saw its 19-game unbeaten streak end with its first loss since a 1-0 defeat to Brazil in September 2024.

“I'm very sorry we did not give our fans the joy they came to seek,” Beccacece said. “It was an unfair defeat, played out in a fantastic stadium atmosphere. We have to process it, put what happened behind us, focus on what lies ahead, and — I believe— keep the faith. ” “We’re keeping our heads held high knowing that this is just the beginning,” he said, “and there’s still a tournament ahead of us.

”spoke about the unpredictability of the World Cup opening games and how they shouldn't necessarily be a marker of the tournament's finishing results.

“In the last World Cup, we won the first game and then were left out,” he said. “Argentina, in the last World Cup, lost the first game and won the World Cup, so nothing guarantees you anything. ”Norway vs Sweden: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly PreviewFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

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