World Cup Sleep Disruption: England and Scotland Fans Face Losing 120million Hours of Sleep

A study found that nearly one in four supporters are prepared to sleep separately from their partner to avoid missing late-night matches during the World Cup. Older couples are most likely to consider sleeping separately during the event which will see games kick off as late as 2am UK time.

England and Scotland football fans face losing 120million hours of sleep during the World Cup as late-night matches disrupt their routines, a study found today.

Nearly one in four (23 per cent) supporters are prepared to sleep separately from their partner to avoid missing the matches played in the US, Mexico, and Canada. Almost a third (30 per cent) plan to abandon their normal bedtime routine - with some watching from sheds, garages, and cars to avoid disturbing others at home.

Older couples are most likely to consider sleeping separately during the event which will see games kick off as late as 2am UK time, according to research by Dreams. Just 13 per cent of 18-24-year-olds would consider doing this, but that rises to 31 per cent among both 35-44 and 45-54-year-olds, and 45 per cent among over-55s.

England begin against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 at 9pm UK time, then play Ghana in Boston on June 23 again at 9pm and Panama in New Jersey on June 27 at 10pm. Scotland will start against Haiti on June 14 at 2am, then play Morocco on June 19 at 11pm, both in Boston; before heading to Miami to face Brazil on June 24 at 11pm.

As couples navigate late kick-offs and temporary sleep separations, one in five (21 per cent) said household responsibilities were likely to be ignored on match nights. Flags hung across the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, London, this week ahead of the World Cup. England fans in Tampa Bay for the pre-tournament friendly against New Zealand on Saturday.

The bed retailer said 120million hours of sleep would be lost, based on UK viewing data from previous international football tournaments where England matches have attracted peak combined TV and streaming audiences of about 20million viewers. Experts assumed an average of at least two late-evening matches would be viewed per person during the tournament, and around three hours of sleep disruption per match night - including delayed bedtimes and time taken to unwind after matches.

Sleep expert Sammy Margo reveals how to navigate the World Cup. Have the sleep conversation before kick-off, create a low-light match plan, keep noise under control, make the viewing setup sleep-friendly, and protect the post-match wind-down.

The top places people would watch late-night matches to avoid disturbing others are in a spare bedroom (33 per cent), in bed on a phone with subtitles on (32 per cent), the pub (31 per cent), on a phone beside a sleeping partner (30 per cent), in a utility room (30 per cent), in a garden, shed, or garage (23 per cent), or in a car (20 per cent). Late-night games could also spill into the office, with one in four fans (25 per cent) saying overnight matches leave them struggling to stay awake the next day.

Almost one in ten (9 per cent) admitted that they have previously arrived late for work after watching football late into the night. Younger fans are the most willing to allow healthy habits to be impacted, with more than one in five 18–24-year-olds (21 per cent) saying they would sacrifice their exercise routine to stay up for matches





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World Cup Sleep Disruption England And Scotland Fans Late-Night Matches Sleep Separately Sleep Disruption Sleep Expert Sleep Conversation Low-Light Match Plan Noise Control Viewing Setup Post-Match Wind-Down

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