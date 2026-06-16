World Cup security operation runs smoothly in Seattle's first match

Seattle has one FIFA World Cup match in the books, and officials say the city's security and logistics plan is holding up as Seattle prepares for what could be

The unified command is working with 55 agencies and about 110 personnel, overseeing logistics, planning, and coordination among fire, police, and other emergency response partners.

Seattle has one FIFA World Cup match in the books, and officials say the city's security and logistics plan is holding up as Seattle prepares for what could be its busiest game of the tournament.

"I'm excited to say things are going very smoothly at the moment," said Ken Neafcy, operations section chief for the FIFA World Cup Seattle Unified Command. The command post is based at the Seattle Office of Emergency Management, a few blocks from Seattle Stadium.

"So far, there have been no significant issues that have caused us to make major adjustments to our plans," Neafcy said. "One of the things we'll do over the next few days is look back at activity and determine whether there are strategic adjustments we need to make before Friday's game between Team USA and Australia. "That match is expected to be the busiest of Seattle's six World Cup games.

Neafcy said the Mariners will also be playing at home Friday night, three cruise ships will be docked on the Seattle waterfront, and multiple Juneteenth celebrations are planned throughout the city. A large contingent of Australian fans is also expected. The first World Cup match was largely uneventful from a public safety standpoint, with fans navigating street closures and entering the stadium without major problems.

Neafcy said there were no significant security incidents, although authorities detected and intercepted a small number of unauthorized drones. He said the FBI, Seattle Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office used drone-detection technology around the stadium and Seattle Center. Authorities are enforcing temporary flight restrictions in host cities to protect airspace during the tournament. Seattle learned four years ago that it would host World Cup matches.

Planning among city, county, state, and federal agencies has been underway for the past two and a half years. Thousands of fans converged on Lumen Field, temporarily renamed Seattle Stadium, for Monday's match between Belgium and Egypt. Visitors encountered a visible law enforcement presence, including Seattle police officers stationed outside the stadium's fan zone and along nearby streets, many serving as guides for visitors. Washington State Patrol troopers and Seattle Fire Department personnel were also deployed throughout the area.

The King County Sheriff's Office monitored activity from the air, including patrol flights around the stadium. The agency is also using a second helicopter on loan from Spokane County. Officials monitored nearby waterways as part of the broader security footprint.

"There were additional security forces. You could definitely tell Seattle was prepared," said fan John Diaz as he headed to Monday's match. Diaz said he noticed the police presence on Sound Transit light rail and called it "the safest I've ever felt.

""I was able to walk around at night from the bar. I did feel safe here," Sali said.

"The resources have been put in place to ensure everyone has been checked and that they're going to a safe space," said Sanjay Murthy, who traveled from Canada with his family. "I would call that a necessary inconvenience. " "I really appreciate the first responders, the firefighters and police officers trying to ensure our safety," said Murthy's wife, Vandana Parnandi. "That makes me feel safer.

" Other security measures include a ban on parking at the stadium and the temporary activation of CCTV cameras in the stadium district after Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson reversed an earlier policy that would have kept them offline because of privacy concerns. The change applies only during World Cup events and followed a review of security threats by law enforcement.

"We do have those cameras on and managed by SPD," Neafcy said. "So far, everything has been very quiet. ""I think it's a little bit of a precaution, but it's just fun to be part of the whole vibe of everybody being around," said 13-year-old Sahana Murthy. "My advice: Calm down, move the ball around, don't force it to the net and capitalize on your chances," he said.

A teenage girl died after being pulled from the water at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire & Rescue said itSeattle is just hours away from its first FIFA World Cup match, with the city preparing for what officials expect will be a massive game-day surge. In July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law.

It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeSeattle’s early-summer heat set a new record at Sea-Tac on Sunday, and forecasters say the region is likely to do it again Monday. Are the kids out of school? Are you looking for a way to cool off in the mid June mini heatwave? Head to the shorelines of Puget Sound as we experience the lowe





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