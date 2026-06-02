World Cup's Most Valuable Squad Race: England Second, France First

England have the second-highest squad market value going into the World Cup, but are pipped to top spot by France, who come out on top with a staggering market value of £1.32bn. The most expensive star at his disposal is Kylian Mbappe, who is worth a tournament-high £173m alongside Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland.

England have the second-highest squad market value going into the World Cup - and are pipped to top spot by one of their old enemies.

Thomas Tuchel's side weighs in at a whopping £1.13billion, with Jude Bellingham the most expensive player at £121.08million, but that's not enough to rule the roost. France come out on top with a staggering market value of £1.32bn, blowing everyone else out of the water. The most expensive star at his disposal is Kylian Mbappe, who is worth a tournament-high £173m alongside Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland. Spain are the only other billion-quid side on £1.09bn.

Perhaps surprisingly, last time's winners, Argentina, only rank eighth, with Lionel Messi and Co. apparently worth £707.76m. Transfermarkt's squad value numbers are somewhat disappointing for the hosts. The United States place 18th on £327.03m ($440.44m), Canada are 26th with £175.58m, and Mexico are just below them in 27th on £168.27m. England have to settle for second behind France in the World Cup's most valuable squad race.

France are among the favourites with an eye-watering squad value of £1.32billion. Jordan (in white) are the 'cheapest' team with a squad value of £16.89million - less than Harry Kane is paid at Bayern Munich. World Cup debutants Jordan - formerly managed by Harry Redknapp - take home the wooden spoon with the basement squad market value





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World Cup Squad Market Value England France Jude Bellingham Kylian Mbappe Spain Argentina Transfermarkt Jordan United States Canada Mexico France Squad Value England Squad Value Spain Squad Value Portugal Squad Value Germany Squad Value Brazil Squad Value Netherlands Squad Value Norway Squad Value Belgium Squad Value Ivory Coast Squad Value Morocco Squad Value Senegal Squad Value Turkey Squad Value Sweden Squad Value Uruguay Squad Value Croatia Squad Value Ghana Squad Value Panama Squad Value Japan Squad Value Austria Squad Value Algeria Squad Value Czechia Squad Value Scotland Squad Value Paraguay Squad Value Bosnia & Herzegovina Squad Value DR Congo Squad Value South Korea Squad Value Egypt Squad Value Australia Squad Value Uzbekistan Squad Value Tunisia Squad Value Cape Verde Squad Value Haiti Squad Value South Africa Squad Value Saudi Arabia Squad Value New Zealand Squad Value Panama Squad Value Iran Squad Value Curacao Squad Value Iraq Squad Value Qatar Squad Value Jordan Squad Value

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