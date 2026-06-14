World Cup referee Omar Artan will receive full fee from FIFA despite being denied entry to the US

The Somali referee who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup will still be paid his full tournament fee

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Omar Artan will still be entitled to payment despite not officiating any games at the near six-week long event.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Artan is one of soccer's top officials and was named Africa's best male referee in 2025. But the Somali national was denied entry after arriving at Miami International Airport from Istanbul last week. , which processed it, and was due to meet up with other World Cup referees at their training base in Miami.

FIFA said it was not involved in the immigration processes and that the host government ultimately determines who is granted entry. As a result it said Artan would not be able to train and officiate at the World Cup. The 34-year-old Artan was given a hero's welcome when he returned to Somalia earlier this week and vowed to attend the next edition of the World Cup — mainly staged in- in 2030.

He was also appointed to officiate one of European soccer's showcase games, the UEFA Super Cup in August.

“Football is made to connect people and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills,” UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said in a statement. Everything To Know For The 2026 Indianapolis 500NASCAR Silly Season Tracker: Who's Staying Put & Who's Moving On? Everything To Know For The 2026 Indianapolis 500NASCAR Silly Season Tracker: Who's Staying Put & Who's Moving On? FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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