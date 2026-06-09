The World Cup referee from Somalia who was denied entry to the United States after arriving in Miami and subsequently dropped from the tournament by FIFA had been set to make history for his country.

World Cup ref from Somalia who was denied entry to the US was about to make history for his country | Referee Omar Artan , center, signals a penalty during the CAF Champions League final soccer match between AS FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Workers cover a Kansas City Chiefs sign to FIFA World Cup 2026 as work continues to transform Arrowhead Stadium to Kansas City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament Monday, June 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. Somali soldiers patrol a street after supporters of opposition political figures and state security forces clashed in Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday, June 4, 2026.

World Cup ref from Somalia who was denied entry to the US was about to make history for his countryReferee Omar Artan, center, signals a penalty during the CAF Champions League final soccer match between AS FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, May 24, 2026. Referee Omar Artan, center, signals a penalty during the CAF Champions League final soccer match between AS FAR Rabat and Mamelodi Sundowns, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Workers cover a Kansas City Chiefs sign to FIFA World Cup 2026 as work continues to transform Arrowhead Stadium to Kansas City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament Monday, June 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. Workers cover a Kansas City Chiefs sign to FIFA World Cup 2026 as work continues to transform Arrowhead Stadium to Kansas City Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament Monday, June 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

Somali soldiers patrol a street after supporters of opposition political figures and state security forces clashed in Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday, June 4, 2026. Somali soldiers patrol a street after supporters of opposition political figures and state security forces clashed in Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday, June 4, 2026. to officiate at the World Cup after making FIFA’s final list for the tournament, which was announced two months ago.

He is one of Africa’s top referees and was named the continent’s best male referee in 2025 by the African soccer body.said in a statement without giving details of those concerns. Artan was issued a visa to travel to the U.S. last week, according to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya that processed it. The move to deny a FIFA-appointed match official permission to enter the World Cup is highly unusual.

Artan was due to meet up with other World Cup referees at their training base in Miami. The Somalia Sports and Youth Ministry said on Tuesday that it had not been told why Artan was denied entry and its embassy in the U.S. was making diplomatic efforts to resolve the problem and still allow Artan to referee at the World Cup,.

That raised concerns that fans, players and officials from those countries — most of which are African — might be denied entry for the World Cup due to the larger crackdown despite having valid visas.

“During processing, the traveler underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP’s inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility,” CBP said in its statement on Monday. “Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry. ” It didn’t name Artan and referred only to a Somali national who is a World Cup referee.

Artan is the only Somali referee selected for the tournament. CBP said all travelers seeking entry into the U.S. — including World Cup players, coaches and staff — were subject to CBP inspection and vetting.

“Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection,” the CBP statement said. “CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with U.S. law. ”FIFA said it was not involved in the immigration processes and was informed by U.S. authorities that Artan’s “status will not be changed at present.

” It said Artan wouldn’t be able to train and officiate at the World Cup.

“In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country,” FIFA said.as the U.S. prepared to co-host with Mexico and Canada, and had publicly stressed how that would help the World Cup run smoothly. Infantino did not immediately comment on the issue, while FIFA released a statement on behalf of Artan.

“Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career,” Artan said in the statement. “I would like to thank FIFA and for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future.

“I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions. ”Artan was praised as one of Africa’s best referees and was the ref for the decisive leg of the African Champions League final last month — Africa’s biggest club soccer game.

He spoke in a recent interview with the Al Jazeera TV network about how he was honored to be selected to be the first Somali to referee at the World Cup and how he faced challenges in his“You cannot give up as a referee,” Artan said in the interview. This was my big, big target and I’m really excited. ”





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