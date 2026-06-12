World Cup Opener Unites Fans in San Francisco's Mission District Amidst High Spirits and Controversy

A vivid account of the 2026 World Cup opening match as experienced by fans at Napper Tandy pub, highlighting the electric atmosphere, expensive tickets, and a brewing scandal over detained referee.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off with a thrilling opening match in Mexico City, where the home team faced South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Thousands of miles away, in San Francisco's Mission District, the Irish pub Napper Tandy became a vibrant hub for soccer fans eager to witness the historic event. By noon, the pub was packed to capacity, with fans draped in Mexico flags and jerseys, creating an atmosphere so electric that the collective cheers likely exceeded the city's legal decibel limits. David Venegas, originally from Jalisco, Mexico, sat at a table, his eyes glued to the screen.

He expressed that soccer runs in his family and that every four years, the World Cup brings an unparalleled sense of anticipation. The energy inside was palpable, a mix of nervous excitement and unbridled joy as Mexico took an early lead. The heat was blistering, but fans battled it with cold beers, passed around in buckets of ice. The bartenders worked frantically, navigating the dense crowd to deliver drinks to hard-to-reach corners.

Outside, the streets of the Mission were awash with green, white, and red, as fans spilled out of bars, unable to find space indoors. The game was a spectacle, but the real story was the communal experience of fans who could not afford the steep ticket prices, which ranged from $1,000 to $4,000 for the opener





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