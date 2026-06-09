‘World Cup of Chaos’—Referee Expecting to Make History Denied Entry to U.S.

The official from Somalia flew from Istanbul to Miami with a diplomatic passport.

Somali referee Omar Artan will no longer participate in the 2026 World Cup after being denied entry to the United States. He was set to make World Cup history as the first referee from Somalia to officiate, but has instead been turned away after flying into Miami from Istanbul.

Artan, named Africa’s best referee by CAF in 2025, was subjected to an “additional inspection” from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP concluded that “the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry. ” FIFA then confirmed Artan will not be part of the tournament, placing all responsibility for the final decision on the local authorities.

“FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States,” read a statement. “FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present.

In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country. ”Artan refereed at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. | Claudio Santana/USSF/Getty ImagesNo specific reason has been given for denying the referee entry into the country, although Somalia does feature on a travel ban list set out by President Trump’s administration since returning to office.

Artan had been handpicked by FIFA on a list of 52 referees from every continent across the globe to officiate at the World Cup, a process that began back in 2023. Following earlier difficulties in obtaining a visa, it has been reported that Artan was in possession of a diplomatic passport issued with the help of the Somali embassy in Nairobi, Kenya.

An adviser to Somalia’s ministry of youth and sports said to theArtan himself said in a statement that, despite the denial of the opportunity of a lifetime, he remains in a “positive mood” and is looking to the future.

“I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future,” he said in comments given to news outlets. “I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions.

”Iran will play games in the United States before immediately leaving for Mexico. | Orhan Cicek/Anadolu/Getty Images Artan is not the only person to experience issues in gaining entry to the U.S. ahead of the tournament.

Iran players complained about what they believed to be unnecessary delays in The team is based in Mexico, despite having all three group matches in America, because the conditions of the visas require entry and departure in and out of the U.S. on the day of each game. There have also been reports of fans from Morocco being turned away at the border.in relation to the Iran story and other related issues that “the Trump administration have helped FIFA with almost nothing,” despite Gianni Infantino “cozying” up to the President.or any FIFA tournament has generally involved a guarantee of freedom of movement for all participating teams and staff.

Note how it simply wasn’t an issue at recent World Cups. It is scandalous it has got to this. ”“Every few hours it’s another story about fans denied, players denied, officials denied, journalists denied, now refs? I’m laughing but it’s not funny.

Something has to be said,” Wright stated.

“It’s the most expensive tickets ever, expensive accommodation, transport through the roof. It has to be said. Is this the hosts behave for the greatest tournament in the world? How are we not hearing more, seeing how Qatar got dragged ?

Is this the spirit of football? Really?

“You know who I feel for? I feel for the American fans who are desperate for this. How embarrassing this must be for them. This is a World Cup of chaos.

“Whoever wins this World Cup is going to have to go through some serious chaos to get this done. I hope can do it, but something has to be said. This is theJamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.





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