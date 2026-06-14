World Cup News and Highlights

Daily Mail Sport's World Cup Breakfast brings you the latest news, viral moments, and what to look out for from day four of the tournament. Highlights include Scotland fans turning Boston into a party town, Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco, Scotland's 1-0 win over Haiti, Qatar's 1-1 draw with Switzerland, and Australia's 2-0 win over Turkey.

Scotland fans have been busy turning Boston into a suburb of Glasgow or Edinburgh before, during, and after their 1-0 win over Haiti - their first at a World Cup in 36 years.

Brazil 1-1 Morocco (New York) - Group C, Five-time world champions Brazil were given a real test by Morocco in their opening match of the tournament, with Carlo Ancelotti's side probably happy to have come away with a point. Scotland 1-0 Haiti (Massachusetts) - Group C, Scotland enjoyed a winning return to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence after battling past Haiti, but were forced to hang on in the closing stages.

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland (San Francisco) - Group B, Qatar snatched a stoppage-time equaliser to earn their first-ever World Cup point against a wasteful Switzerland in a game marred by VAR controversy. Australia 2-0 Turkey (Vancouver) - Group D, Australia made a dream start to their World Cup campaign after some bold selection calls from manager Tony Popovic. Popovic dropped their captain and goalkeeper Mat Ryan as well as popular midfielder Jackson Irvine, leading to questions ahead of kick-off.

But he was rewarded with a clean sheet and eight saves from 22-year-old Patrick Beach on his third cap and, crucially, two goals. Nestory Irankunda, 20, opened the scoring 15 minutes in, while Connor Metcalfe added a second goal in the 75th minute to help send the Socceroos second in Group D behind the United State





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