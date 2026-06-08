World Cup Memories: Sánchez, Jones, and Fabián Reflect on Past Tournaments Ahead of 2026

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, iconic figures from international football share their most poignant memories from past tournaments. Hugo Sánchez recounts Mexico's 1974 qualification heartbreak and his subsequent World Cup journey. Cobi Jones highlights the 2002 U.S. victory over Mexico as a turning point in the regional rivalry. Marco Fabián recalls the overwhelming fan support during Brazil 2014. These personal stories underscore the enduring emotional impact of the World Cup beyond mere results.

In anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , which kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City with the host nation's national team playing the opening match, the unique memories and personal stories from past World Cup participants take on special significance.

For many players, the tournament represents a culmination of dreams, a stage for glory, and a collection of moments that define their careers and remain vivid long after the final whistle. The approaching global event, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, prompts a reflection on experiences from previous tournaments, ranging from heartbreaking eliminations to historic victories and profound connections with fans. For Mexican football legend Hugo Sánchez, the World Cup narrative intertwines with national team qualification struggles.

He recalls the profound disappointment of Mexico's failure to qualify for the 1974 World Cup in West Germany, a setback that occurred during the 1973 CONCACAF Championship in Haiti, which served as the regional qualifier. Sánchez, considered one of Mexico's greatest ever players, ultimately represented his country at three World Cups: Argentina 1978, Mexico 1986, and the United States 1994.

He critically reflects on the qualification format that led to the 1974 failure, lamenting the decision to use a final hexagonal round instead of two-legged playoffs. He argues this format effectively "gave away" World Cup spots and represented a departure from standard global practices, despite Mexico's otherwise remarkable record of consistently reaching the tournament. The rivalry between Mexico and the United States reached a pivotal moment during the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan.

In the Round of 16 in Jeonju, the United States secured a shocking 2-0 victory with goals from Brian McBride and Landon Donovan. This result dramatically shifted the regional power dynamic. Former U.S. star Cobi Jones acknowledges that despite a more balanced competitive record since the mid-1990s, Mexico was widely perceived as the undisputed dominant force in CONCACAF.

He describes a mindset of fighting against a lack of respect, with the 2002 match viewed as an opportunity to finally earn recognition on the world stage. The game, he notes, was a perfect FIFA-drawn knockout stage clash, embodying a clash of titans within the region. Brazil 2014 provided unforgettable images for Mexican supporters, both inside and outside stadiums. Midfielder Marco Fabián vividly remembers the extraordinary show of support from Mexican fans during the team's concentration periods.

From hotel balconies, he watched as thousands of supporters flooded the streets, singing "Cielito Lindo" in a serenade-like atmosphere. This scene, occurring in various host cities like Natal, Fortaleza, and Recife, became a constant and moving hallmark of Mexico's campaign, highlighting the deep, emotional bond between the team and its global following, a connection that transcends the results on the pitch





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hugo Sánchez Cobi Jones Marco Fabián World Cup Mexico National Team USA National Team 2002 World Cup Qualification Fan Support Rivalry 2026 World Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mexico City Hosts 'World's Biggest Wave' Ahead of 2026 World CupThousands of soccer fans gathered on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City to create the world's biggest wave, kicking off festivities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event showcased cultural diversity and aimed for a Guinness World Record.

Read more »

'Enjoy the moment.' Americans who played in 1994 World Cup on home soil offer adviceAlexi Lalas, Cobi Jones and other members of the 1994 U.S. World Cup team offer urge this year's World Cup team to make the most of their rare opportunity.

Read more »

Can resilient captain Edson Álvarez lead Mexico to the elusive World Cup quarterfinals?Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez is heading to his third World Cup after overcoming an injury and criticism. Can he lead El Tri on a deep tournament run?

Read more »

Lionel Messi Gets Special-Edition Stanley Cup Release Ahead of the World CupMessi is set to make his sixth World Cup apperance, and he partnered with Stanley Cup to celebrate.

Read more »