World Cup: Ismael Saibari scores again as Morocco edges Scotland

Saibari scores just 72 seconds into the game and Morocco holds on for a 1-0 win to keep alive its chances of advancing to its second straight knockout round.

Morocco’s Ismael Saibari, top right, scores just 72 seconds into a World Cup Group C match against Scotland on Friday in Foxborough, Mass. , near Boston.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It took Ismael Saibari only 21 minutes to score a goal for Morocco in his World Cup debut. Saibari drilled a shot into the top corner of the net a mere 72 seconds into Friday’s 1-0 victory over Scotland at Gillette Stadium, keeping alive Morocco’s chances of advancing to its second straight World Cup knockout round. Morocco’s ball movement caught Scotland on its heels at the very start.

Saibari slipped behind two Scotland defenders and Brahim Diaz dropped the ball over the top to him. The 25-year-old forward gathered and blasted it into the top left corner, well outside the reach of goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Morocco, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Qatar, drew 1-1 with Brazil in its Group C opener with Saibari scoring the lone goal.

Scotland, which hasn’t gotten out of the group stage in its eight previous World Cup appearances, beat Haiti, 1-0, in its first match. The negative result didn’t affect Scotland coach Steve Clarke’s confidence in his team. Morocco nearly scored another in the 52nd minute when a header by Bilal El Khannouss off Achraf Hakimi’s corner kick was battled down by Gunn.

Scotland had a chance in first-half stoppage time when Andy Robertson sent a cross at John McGinn, who couldn’t get a foot on it near the back post. As Scotland pressed for an equalizing goal in the closing minutes, Morocco had a pair of good chances to add to its lead, but both missed the target.

“I thought the performance didn’t match the result, if I’m honest,” Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson said. “We took the game to them. So there are positives from both games that certainly we can take into this last game. ” Scotland will face Brazil in its final Group C match on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Morocco will take on Haiti at the same time in Atlanta.





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