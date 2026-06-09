World Cup Host Cities Confront Homelessness Amid Global Spotlight

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, host cities in North America are using the event as a catalyst to address homelessness. While some, like Atlanta with its Downtown Rising initiative, report progress, an Associated Press survey finds many venues rely on existing programs without new funding. The article explores the contrast between stadium preparations and sidewalk encampments, the historical tendency to displace homeless populations during major events, and the ongoing challenges in providing permanent housing and services.

In the shadow of the stadiums set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a stark contrast unfolds on the sidewalks of host cities. In downtown Atlanta , just a mile from the venue that will soon echo with the cheers of tens of thousands of fans, dozens of people are camped out on a concrete sidewalk waiting for a homeless shelter to open.

Some lie in sleeping bags with face masks over their eyes, others sit eating from cereal boxes, with scattered shoes and empty bottles nearby. A boom box plays a Jay-Z song, a poignant soundtrack to a visible crisis. Last summer, Atlanta launched an ambitious program called Downtown Rising, aiming to end street sleeping and encampments before the 39-day tournament begins on June 11.

The program reports it has housed nearly 500 people, but the scene outside the Pryor Street shelter is a visceral reminder that many remain untouched by the initiative. Atlanta is among several cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico leveraging the global attention of the World Cup to tackle homelessness. Seattle has announced a housing push and is using the tournament to measure its progress, while Dallas is expanding an existing successful effort to house homeless residents downtown.

However, a survey by The Associated Press reveals that most of the 16 host venues, including major metropolitan areas like New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, Toronto, and Vancouver, British Columbia, are relying solely on pre-existing programs without any new funding specifically tied to the World Cup. The issue of growing tent encampments has long challenged urban leaders.

Federal data shows a double-digit percentage increase in homelessness nationwide from 2023 to 2024, when 770,000 people were counted as homeless-a figure acknowledged to be an undercount. There was a slight decrease last year to 745,652, but the problem persists. Historically, cities have often responded to such events by treating homelessness as an eyesore to be cleared away. During the Super Bowl last year, New Orleans spent millions removing encampments near the Superdome and moving people to a temporary warehouse.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, migrants were bused out of the city until the Games concluded. Chicago dismantled one of its largest encampments before the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, notes that these events present a choice for communities: "They can do the easy thing and sweep people out of encampments and into jails or other neighborhoods, or they can do the harder work that will benefit everyone in the community - housed or unhoused.

" Atlanta's Downtown Rising has raised $185 million from state and city funding, corporate grants, and donations toward a $235 million goal, aiming to house 3,900 people citywide by next year. The latest city count recorded about 2,900 homeless individuals, a third of whom live in encampments or on the street. Cathryn Vassell, CEO of Partners for HOME, the organization executing Atlanta's homelessness strategy, acknowledges the difficulty: "There will always be homeless people on our streets, more than likely, unfortunately.

" The strategy focuses on quickly identifying individuals and moving them into shelter, resources, services, and ultimately housing. The program has helped people like Michael Sutton, a 31-year-old who spent a decade moving between train stations, parks, abandoned buildings, and shelters.

"Everyone has rough days, and being able to go home or vent to yourself about it, relaxing in your own home … is priceless," Sutton said. Challenges remain. Some homeless individuals avoid shelters due to strict rules, lack the necessary documents for permanent housing, or struggle with complex drug and mental health issues or nomadic lifestyles that make them hard to reach. Tommy Elam, who has been homeless since early 2020, has been on numerous housing lists without success.

He spent the last three months sleeping on the sidewalk near the Pryor Street shelter, his latest spot after a crackdown on the encampment where he lived near the Georgia State Capitol.

"They don't know where I'm at," Elam said, noting his phone has been stolen countless times and he currently lacks a way to be contacted





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