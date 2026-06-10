The World Cup, with its packed stadiums and tourist sites, is raising concerns about infectious diseases. Officials are on the lookout for a range of infections, from norovirus to measles, as the mass gatherings come at a tense moment for budget-strapped health agencies in the U.S. The Health Security Operations Center is analyzing data from around the country to alert health authorities to any early signs of trouble.

The World Cup , with its packed stadiums, bars, and tourist sites in 16 cities, is raising concerns about infectious diseases. Officials are on the lookout for a range of infections, from norovirus to measles, as the mass gatherings come at a tense moment for budget-strapped health agencies in the U.S. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has issued a warning, urging soccer fans to be sure they're vaccinated against measles, as a single measles patient can spread the virus to up to 18 unprotected people.

The Health Security Operations Center, a joint effort between Georgetown and MedStar Health, is analyzing data from around the country to alert health authorities to any early signs of trouble. Dr. Craig Spencer, who survived Ebola, is concerned about the importation of measles and other infectious threats that may not seem as scary to us as Ebola. The risk of Ebola spreading in the U.S. is very low, but the risk of measles and other infectious threats is a concern.

One way to detect signs of trouble is through sophisticated testing of wastewater





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World Cup Infectious Diseases Surveillance Measles Norovirus Wastewater Testing Health Agencies Budget Constraints Pan American Health Organization Health Security Operations Center Dr. Craig Spencer Ebola

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