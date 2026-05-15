World Cup final halftime show lineup revealed, Madonna leads the pop chart with Sabrina Carpenter

Madonna, Shakira, and BTS have been confirmed to headline the first-ever World Cup final halftime show this summer. The pop icon, Shakira, and the K-pop band BTS have been selected to perform at the highly anticipated show. The lineup was announced in a viral video featuring Martin and characters like Elmo and Miss Piggy.

Madonna made sure to get stuck in with her own promotion as she headed to Shoreditch with her team to put up posters to promote her new single this week.

The Like A Prayer hitmaker, 67, wrapped up in a black padded winter coat as she took to London at night ahead of the release of her new album Confessions II. Her eagerly anticipated new album is set for release on July 3 and is the continuation of the iconic counterpart Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Armed with her broom and poster paint the singer and her team toured around the city putting up posters before Madonna took to Instagram with a video, asking fans: 'Did you find yours?

' Her latest post comes after it was revealed Madonna, Shakira and K-pop band BTS will headline the first-ever World Cup final halftime show this summer. The lineup was announced on Wednesday night, less than a month before the soccer showpiece kicks off in Mexico, Canada and the United States. Poster girl for pop! Madonna wrapped up in padded winter coat as she headed out at night to put up posters in Shoreditch to promote her new record this week.

Her latest collaboration was with Sabrina Carpenter. Together, the duo were heard singing together on the house track: 'Bring Your Love' and performed a segment of it at Coachella. Since the release, fans have praised the song as 'perfect' and joked 'my ears have been blessed.





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World Cup Final Halftime Show Lineup Madonna Shakira BTS Bring Your Love Posters

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