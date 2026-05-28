World Cup Fever: Fans Flock to Stores for Team Jerseys

As the World Cup tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, fans are flocking to stores to buy jerseys of their favorite national teams. The USA home shirts are already sold out, and interest is high for France's away kit, inspired by the Statue of Liberty. Brazilian fans are also excited, with the first match at MetLife Stadium, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime event. Wearing team colors is a way for fans to feel connected during the tournament.

during the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19, including the final. Without question, every last one of the 82,000-plus fans that pack the stadium will be wearing the colors of their favorite nation.

"Everyone who comes in is looking for like the new World Cup shirts. For example, the USA home shirts that we have already are just completely sold out, already sold out," assistant manager Ronaldo Ayala told CBS News New York's Luis Miguel Echegaray. And he wasn't kidding.

Just a few minutes after CBS News New York entered the SoHo store, young U.S. Men's National Team supporters were looking to buy the jersey in an effort to do everything they could to support the team.

"I think if they could get out of the group stage, which would be wonderful, I think that ... I hope they go all the way up, but I'd say maybe quarterfinals," student Arlo Lyon-Sereno said. But it's not just about the USMNT people are excited about.

"I think, right now, France international shirts as well. The away because they're ... it's like inspired by like the Statue of Liberty colors, which is pretty cool," Ayala said.

"So last summer for the Club World Cup, we were constantly hit, like hit, like Brazilians were here the whole time. They took over New York City. So if that happened in the Club World Cup, the World Cup is going to be 10 times worse because, you know, foot traffic is going to be constant," Ayala said.

Speaking of Brazilians, student Jonathan Souza said he is very excited about his team, especially since the first Brazil match is at MetLife Stadium,"Very excited, yeah. All my friends are talking about it. You don't ... I don't know the next time will happen here in the U.S., so it could be like a one lifetime thing I could experience.

So, yeah, it's probably impactful for all of us," Souza said. Ultimately, wearing a shirt is about feeling connected to the team you support at the World Cup.

"So, honestly, we love to see the jerseys out there and just out in this spot in the wild, but, yeah, I just feel like you're like, you're part of a community when you get that shirt, you know? " Ayala said. Echegaray couldn't leave the store without buying something, so naturally he went overboard, grabbing jerseys for England, France, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and, of course, the U.S.





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