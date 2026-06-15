World Cup fans can't stop smiling after a massive weekend of fun across the US, time capsules & brisket!

World Cup weekend delivers smiles, big TV ratings, and unforgettable scenes as fans from Scotland, Netherlands, and beyond take over U.S. cities.

Bud Cauley finally gets what he deserves with maiden PGA Tour victory, plus a check-in on US Open expectationsNASCAR sends loud message to America-hating losers, Black driver's controversial paint scheme & drunk Jimmie!

Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup prediction: Why the over on Spain's team total looks like the playAndy Reid addresses whether upcoming Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding is a distraction: 'Can't talk about it' Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović get emotional watching FOX coworker Alexi Lalas react to National Anthem The Athletic bewilderingly celebrates 'Zohran Mamdani sports summer' after New York Knicks win NBA Finals Spurs fan in a Dennis Rodman jersey goes viral trying to fight all of New York after Knicks win the NBA Finals Soccer reporter Giusy Meloni provides vacation coverage outside of World Cup, vintage Penny Lane & MontanaVictor Wembanyama boldly claims Spurs 'dominated' Knicks after losing NBA Finals in five gamesDiamondbacks vs Reds betting preview: Why one pitcher makes Cincinnati the play through five inningsSpurs coach Mitch Johnson dismisses Wembanyama anthem controversy ahead of Knicks-Spurs Game 5Obama casts DOUBT on Trump's Iran dealJesse Bradley shares how World Cup soccer unites communities Former pro soccer player and Seattle Sounders chaplain Jesse Bradley reveals how the FIFA World Cup 2026 generates immense excitement, uniting billions globally.

Bradley emphasizes the event's spiritual impact, noting that 480,000 people reportedly started a relationship with God during the last World Cup. He describes how churches host 'Soccer and Hope' watch parties, fostering community and sharing faith.is full of cheer as the World Cup weekend couldn't have gone better for fans around the world who have descended upon North America. TV ratings are UP. Yes, I work for Fox, but the ratings are the ratings.

People are smiling. The Scots have taken overwhere they're even making Red Sox games fun. Look at the scene in Dallas as the Dutch fans went nuts along with Mexican and Brazilian fans. Look at the pure happiness of humanity when it comes together for sports.

Add it the Knicks winning the NBA title, Carolina winning the Stanley Cup, the U.S. winning Friday night, college baseball being played under crystal-clear skies in Omaha and you had one helluva summer weekend. Oh, and I forgot the Japanese cleaning Dallas Stadium after a 2-2 tie against the Dutch. By the way, according to FIFA rules, you're not allowed to call it AT&T Stadium during the World Cup. There's something about corporate sponsors on stadiums that FIFA hates.

It's Monday morning, just go with it. Ecuador supporters celebrate outside Philadelphia Stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 14, 2026.and picked up after themselves –– with a smile on their faces. That has to be my biggest takeaway from the weekend –– the smiles.

After years of this country being consumed by the lunatics running the show, those of us who cherish our patios, our fun, our sports, our mental happiness are back in charge and it feels amazing. Coached baseball; it didn't end well. We lost 11-9 after leading 8-5 or 8-6 going into the top of the 6th. Guys, listen, it has been a trying summer.

I'd like to leave it at that. We had a chance to win a game, which hasn't happened much this season. I mowed the in-laws grass on Saturday after baseball. Do you think I enjoyed that?

Hell no. Did I have much of a choice? No. I'll leave it at that. After that, I went to our patio where I spent 4-5 hours enjoying life on the patio talking to neighbors while a bunch of kids swam in the pool. It was a perfect way to end the day.

Joe, I had the opportunity a few years ago to work with a lot of Scots and go to Scotland for work purposes. Were ready to pack up the family and move there but unfortunately it didn't work out. The most lovely, honest and fun loving bunch you have never met. Party hard and fight at the drop of a hat.

Big regret in my life I didn't move there. P.s. hard to understand how great the Scottish people are and how bad the English suck.since I bought him gear from work trips to Raleigh, NC. But this one hits differently.

I have watched my youngest son live the ups and downs of the Stanley Cup playoffs for 15 years or so. I found myself living the highs and lows of every game. All the while, an incredible experience with my son. I am absolutely a fair weather Carolina Hurricanes fan, but I love it made must see TV with my 22 year old son for 19 games.

It’s the first championship for a team outside of the KC bubble, ever. I relish the time with my son. As we all grow older, the time with our family grows smaller and smaller. Thanks to the NHL for this fantastic father-son moment.

It won’t be forgotten. Thanks for all you do. Sarah clearly caught her delta husband having a good time. Surprised our house guests with Havarti brunch burgers off the grill, topped with an egg, hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles on toasted rolls with pickle + horseradish garnish.

Grilled peaches brushed with Basil Hayden Toast, brown sugar and wagyu tallow glaze, also finished with blue cheese crumbles. Complaints were minimal. I bought a used 60" cut, double bagger Gravely Pro-turn for my rather small 3acre field grass lawn. The other three acres are rented out to a local farmer for soybeans and field corn alternatively.

I can zoom around in forty minutes, while my former mower , a Husquevarna sit down with a triple bagger set-up would take an hour and a half! Enjoy the weekday mowing, my three neighbors usually mow on the weekend all in a great rush to finish first. Great to hear of your organization!

Make American Lawn-mowing Great Again! – Anonymous writes: To pile on, I have been there three times, all for hunting trips . I have been to Kamchatka twice, the Urals in southern Russia the other time, twice transiting through Moscow. with less people.

Literally just tons and tons of unspoiled wilderness and huge amounts of sheep, bears etc. When we were bear hunting, it was like a grocery store-we were seeing 10+ a day. I am told the fly fishing is also world class . Bonus, most of our travels were on the big Hind helicopters from Red Dawn era.

Urals were similarly beutiful and rural. We were riding ponies through big mountain scapes, staying in stone herder huts, wonderful people. Other crazy things, we found a stone stacked memorial, about 6 feet tall, with an eternal flame burning on it..and a plaque that said 250,000 USSR soldiers had died there in a battle in WW2.

Think of that....it was a pile of stones in a field. Moscow was pretty, very clean as they say. The deep subway stations were built as bomb shelters, so they are very deep. My impression was that the city people were not as open and friendly towards Americans, but I would probably say the same in the US in general.

It was a treat to be in Moscow for their Victory in WW2 parade-they are understandably celebratory about that day-days of preparation, tons of tanks, thousands of planes flying over, everyone had ribbons to commemorate the event. I loved it so much, my wife and I were planning to go back to hunt in Siberia for our 2oth anniversary, but Covid and war messed it up.

The hunting is much more cost effective than in the US and it is a fun adventure. I watched a segment of CBS Sunday Morning where they showed what's being put into an America 250 capsule that will be opened, under direction of Congress, in 250 years. That would be the year 2276 for those of you who aren't great with math.is going in. Ohio sent a piece of the Wright Brothers' plane wing to be included.

West Virginia sent some sort of coal art. It got me thinking: What would I include in a Screencaps time capsule to be opened in 2276?

SHAKIRA CRANKS UP THE HEAT WITH A WORLD CUP SONG THAT HAS PEOPLE DANCING, BUY ELVIS' RHINESTONE JOCK & BBQ I would pay to see the reaction from someone in 2276 when they realize we used to go to a place called Hooters to watch sports, slam beers after golf and have our kids stand on stools so the Hooters girls could sing"Happy birthday.

" I want my ancestors to lose their minds over a gas-powered lawn mower. And with that, let's get mid-June started. This is my final full week of work of the month. My cherished summer golf trip starts a week from Friday.

You're damn right it's hard to concentrate, but I'll do my best. Hammer down.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Outkick Sports Sports Nba Stanley Cup Playoffs Mlb The World Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group C Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group C. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

2026 World Cup Daily: TV Guide, Latest News As Germany, Netherlands Get GoingGroups E and F take center stage on Sunday.

Read more »

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group F Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group F. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »