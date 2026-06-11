The World Cup fan festival and Orange Avenue bikeway project are the main topics in the news text. The festival provides a place for fans to celebrate during the first weekend of the tournament, while the bikeway project aims to improve safety and historic preservation along Orange Avenue.

The World Cup kicked off on Thursday, and a four-day fan festival is happening at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The festival features live broadcasts of the games, music, and food, and provides a place for fans to celebrate during the first weekend of the tournament.

Gaby Cardona, a fan from Los Angeles, came to the festival to support Mexico. Other fans rooting for Mexico believe they could make it all the way and win the World Cup. The first match of the tournament is on Thursday, when Mexico plays South Africa. On Friday, USA plays its first game against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The festival also includes a monarch mural and an Orange Avenue bikeway project. The project aims to improve safety and historic preservation along Orange Avenue, a busy north-south thoroughfare





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World Cup Fan Festival Sofi Stadium Orange Avenue Bikeway Project Monarch Mural

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