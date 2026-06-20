World Cup excitement fuels record crowds in Philadelphia

A record-breaking crowd filled the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill on Friday as fans gathered for several thrilling World Cup matchups.

PHILADELPHIA -- A record-breaking crowd filled the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill on Friday as fans gathered for several thrilling World Cup matchups.

Organizers said about 14,000 people were on site at the height of the USA-Australia game, marking the largest crowds seen so far in the city. Attendees described long lines and heavy congestion as fans poured into the venue throughout the afternoon.

"I came at 2 o'clock and it was packed. It was very hard, I waited in line for about 45 minutes," said Rachel Jaffe of Northern Liberties.

"It's cool, we've never played Haiti, it's welcomed to have another crowd here too," said Silvio Giraldo of Hoboken, New Jersey. Organizers said some people were turned away due to capacity limits, but those who made it inside said the experience was worth the effort.

"When there's an event like this, you are willing to do a little bit extra to get here," said Nate Bockrath of Lancaster. Crowds take over South Philadelphia for Brazil-Haiti match "It's a really good energy in the city that I think we haven't seen in a long time, so I like to see the community come together for whatever team they wanna support. I'm really proud to be a Philadelphian," said Mallory Lawn of Manayunk.

It was just as crowded over in South Philadelphia. Chopper 6 was over Stateside Live! as soccer fans filled the venue before the Brazil-Haiti game.

"It's my first ever World Cup match. I waited a real long time for this day, and I couldn't be happier," said Kevin Cress of West Chester. Some Brazil supporters noted the large turnout but said it differed from the scale of crowds in their home country. Fans said the turnout reflected the spirit of the World Cup, bringing together people from different cultures to celebrate the sport.

The next World Cup match in Philadelphia is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m., when France will face Iraq.





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