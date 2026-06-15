World Cup Day Five: Sweden's Strike Force Shines, Japan's Resilience, and Germany's Demolition

A comprehensive wrap of Day Five's World Cup action, featuring Sweden's dominant win, Japan's fighting spirit, Ivory Coast's late drama, and Germany's emphatic response after an early setback.

Welcome to Day Five of the World Cup tournament, where overnight action delivered a feast of football with 19 goals across multiple matches. The standout storylines included Sweden 's powerful 5-1 victory over Tunisia , showcasing the striking partnership of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres.

Japan demonstrated resilience in a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, fighting back twice in Dallas. Ivory Coast secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Ecuador with a last-minute goal from Manchester United's Amad Diallo. Germany, meanwhile, rebounded from an early shock to demolish Curacao 7-1 in a performance reminiscent of their 2014 triumph over Brazil.

The day also highlighted the ever-joyful presence of Japan's fans, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic opted to attend a UFC event at the White House instead of supporting Sweden





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