World Cup Comes to Los Angeles Amid Community Fight for Say in Refinery Redevelopment

As SoFi Stadium prepares to host World Cup matches under a temporary name, the Phillips 66 refinery closure in Carson raises concerns about community involvement in cleanup and redevelopment.

As Los Angeles gears up to host eight World Cup matches in 2026, the city is preparing for a massive influx of visitors. The home of the Rams and Chargers, normally known as SoFi Stadium, will be temporarily renamed Los Angeles Stadium during the tournament.

Navigating the behemoth venue will be challenging, with tens of thousands of fans converging on the Inglewood site. For those lucky enough to secure tickets, planning ahead is crucial. Traffic around the stadium is notoriously heavy, and parking can be a nightmare. Public transit options, including the Metro K Line and shuttle buses, are recommended to avoid gridlock.

Once inside, fans should expect long lines for food and restrooms. The surrounding Inglewood area offers a vibrant food scene, from wings at strip malls to upscale supper clubs co-founded by actor Issa Rae. But the excitement of the World Cup contrasts with a more pressing local issue: the impending closure and redevelopment of the Phillips 66 oil refinery in the South Bay.

The Phillips 66 refinery, which spans more than 650 acres across Wilmington and Carson, shut down earlier this year after processing its final barrel of crude oil. The closure comes amid an aging facility and increasing state regulations. Now, nearby communities are demanding a say in what comes next. Carson officials initially called for creating a task force that would include residents, city council members, and other stakeholders to guide the cleanup and redevelopment of the refinery site.

However, nearly nine months later, the task force has yet to be formed. Mayor Pro Tem Cedric L. Hicks Sr. expressed support for the task force at a council meeting last September, citing residents' concerns about being left out of decisions. But Carson spokesperson Margie Revilla-Garcia stated that staff is still discussing the structure internally and no timeline has been set.

Councilwoman Arleen Rojas, whose district includes the refinery, argues that a task force is premature and that cleanup should be the priority. She notes that an ad hoc committee already meets regularly with Phillips 66, and town hall meetings are being held to educate residents about the cleanup process, which is expected to take years. Residents worry that without a formal task force, their voices will be ignored.

The refinery site must undergo extensive environmental cleanup before any redevelopment can occur. The public will have multiple opportunities to provide feedback through the environmental review process, which is not expected to start for at least another year. The immediate deadline for comments on the initial plan submitted by Phillips 66 for its Carson property is June 11, 2026 at 5 p.m. Residents can submit comments via email to planning@carsonca.gov or by calling (310) 952-1761, ext. 1326.

Written comments can be mailed to City Hall at 701 E. Carson Street. As the World Cup draws global attention to Los Angeles, the local community is fighting to ensure that their future is not determined behind closed doors. The contrast between the glamour of international sports and the gritty reality of industrial redevelopment highlights the complexities of urban life in Southern California





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