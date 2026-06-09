World Cup Cities Grapple with Homelessness Amid Tournament Preparations

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, host cities across North America are leveraging the global event to address homelessness, with varying strategies and historical precedents shaping their efforts.

The city of Atlanta is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while grappling with a visible homelessness crisis. Encampments have been a persistent challenge for urban leaders, and federal data shows a significant increase in the homeless population nationally between 2023 and 2024, with 770,000 people counted as homeless, a figure acknowledged to be an undercount.

A slight decrease to 745,652 was recorded last year. The upcoming global tournament has prompted cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico to consider how they address homelessness, with some leveraging the international attention to push initiatives. Seattle announced a housing boost and plans to use the event to measure progress. Dallas expanded a successful effort to house homeless individuals living downtown.

However, an Associated Press survey found that most of the 16 host cities, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, Toronto, and Vancouver, are relying on pre-existing programs. Historically, many cities have treated homelessness as an eyesore to be cleared before major events. During last year's Super Bowl, New Orleans spent millions to dismantle camps near the Superdome and relocate people to a temporary warehouse.

Before the Paris 2024 Olympics, migrants were bused out of the city until the Games concluded. Chicago removed one of its largest camps ahead of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Ann Oliva, executive director of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, noted that these events present a choice for communities: they can take the easy route of sweeping people into jails or other neighborhoods, or they can undertake the harder work that benefits everyone, housed or not.

Atlanta, host of the 1996 Olympics, has a problematic past. It sent approximately 9,000 homeless individuals to a newly built detention center, provided bus tickets for others to leave the city, and launched "Operation Olympus," arresting hundreds to reduce crime. For the World Cup, the city has assembled $185 million in state and municipal funding, along with corporate grants and other donations, to reach $235 million, aiming to house 3,900 people citywide within the next year.

The most recent municipal count from last year showed about 2,900 homeless people in the city, with roughly a third living in camps or on the street. Cathryn Vassell, executive director of Partners for HOME, the organization creating and executing Atlanta's homelessness strategy, stated that while it is likely there will always be homeless people on the streets unfortunately, the goal is to be able to identify them quickly and move them into shelters, resources, services, and ultimately housing.

Some individuals resist shelter rules, lack documentation to swiftly transition to permanent housing, face complex drug and mental health issues, or lead nomadic lifestyles that make them hard to locate. Nonprofits like Downtown Rising have already helped some. Michael Sutton, 31, spent most of the last decade sleeping in train stations, parks, abandoned buildings, and homeless shelters after moving through foster homes since infancy.

Since September, he has had a one-bedroom apartment in an Atlanta suburb and an assigned social worker.

"Everyone has difficult days, and being able to go home or decompress with yourself, relaxing in your own home... is priceless," Sutton said. Meanwhile, a few weeks before the World Cup, dozens of people were camping on a sidewalk near the Atlanta stadium awaiting the opening of a new homeless shelter. Some lay in sleeping bags with masks over their eyes to block the afternoon sun. Others sat on the sidewalk eating from cereal boxes.

Shoes were scattered near empty liquor bottles. A boombox played loudly Jay-Z's "This Can't Be Life" with the lyrics "This can't be right, there has to be more.

" In Seattle, another host city, a homeless camp was visible under a bridge with the stadium in the distance as a person rode a scooter. Atlanta has managed to clear tent camps from downtown areas, including the fan zone and the FIFA broadcasting center, ahead of the tournament. Dallas also saw its large camps vanish before the World Cup, though both cities face ongoing challenges in providing permanent housing solutions for all





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