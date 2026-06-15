World Cup Champion Praises USMNT’s Christian Pulisic, Compares to Soccer Legend

Christian Pulisic earned high praise from France’s all-time leading goalscorer, Olivier Giroud, after the USMNT’s opening match.

Olivier Giroud knows a thing or two about winning World Cups. Earlier this week, the 2018 tournament-winning Frenchman hyped up U.S. men’s national team star Christian Pulisic after the winger stood out in the tournament-opening 4–1 win over Paraguay.

Giroud, France’s all-time leading goalscorer and now a commentator covering the World Cup, said that Pulisic reminded him of Eden Hazard, heaping praise on two of his former teammates from his days with Chelsea in the English Premier League.

“Christian reminded me of Eden Hazard, with the way he took on opponents and found it easy to dribble past people,” Giroud said on “I played as a target man, and I needed some pace and movement around me, someone like playing in the pocket between the lines and getting on the ball, looking for me and feeding off my flick-ons. ”on home soil this summer.

Hazard’s famed Belgian “Golden Generation” was never able to get over the hump, with its best finish being third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, en route to Giroud’s trophy lift. Christian Pulisic served up an assist to Folarin Balogun in the World Cup opener. | Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images Pulisic struggled through the second half of the season with AC Milan in 2025-26, but has gotten off to a good start in his second-career World Cup.

Against Paraguay,The performance brought the 27-year-old to four World Cup goal contributions with one goal and three assists, trailing only the legendary Landon Donovan’s five for the most with the USMNT since 1966.because I think that he has got what it takes to take the U.S. team to the next level over the next few weeks,” Giroud.

“I have always thought the U.S. are lucky to have him, because he has skill and intelligence. ” “No one is expecting the U.S. to win this World Cup, but if they are going to reach the knockout stage, he will be key.

” With Pulisic leading the charge, the USMNT returns to Group D action on Friday in Seattle, with a chance to take control of the group against Australia, afterBen Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.





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