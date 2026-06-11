World Cup Breakfast: Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz, Cristiano Ronaldo's missed chances, FIFA president's opening address, and England's warm-up match delay

Daily Mail Sport's World Cup Breakfast provides a summary of the key events that occurred overnight in North America, including Roy Keane's assessment of Carlos Queiroz, Cristiano Ronaldo's missed chances, Gianni Infantino's opening address, and England's warm-up match delay due to torrential rain in Florida.

Good morning and welcome to Daily Mail Sport's first World Cup Breakfast for this year's showpiece. The tournament begins later on Thursday evening when co-hosts Mexico face South Africa at 8pm.

So ahead of the grand opening, here is what you may have missed on the eve of World Cup. Every morning of the tournament, World Cup Breakfast is your one-stop shop for all the key things that have happened overnight in North America. Stay tuned for all the latest news, viral moments and insight from our expert team on the ground. OVERNIGHT ACTIONDay 1 and Roy Keane is already up and running.

The no-nonsense pundit, sporting shorts on ITV to beat the heat in New York, did not hold back in his assessment of a former coach of his and now Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz.

'I just hope they don't become too defensive. One of Carlos's biggest strengths was his defensive side of the game,' he said on ITV.

'Brilliant coach, huge question marks over him as a manager. I felt like he had the personality of a dead fish when I worked with him.

' Roy Keane, sporting shorts to beat the heat, did not hold back in assessment of Carlos Queiroz @itvsport "Personality of a dead fish! " 😂 Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz 🍿 #FIFAWorldCup ♬ original sound - ITV Sport Portugal 2-1 Nigeria One of the pre-tournament favourites emerged as winners thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao but it was a night to forget for their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 41-year-old missed several clear-cut chances to add to his record-breaking international tally of 143 goals before being substituted in the 65th minute - having been given longer on the field than every other outfield player to start the match for Portugal. Portugal are in Group K at the World Cup with DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to have his shooting boots on during Portugal's 2-1 win over Nigeria VIEW ON THE GROUND - MIKE KEEGAN IN ORLANDOWET Well, England wanted a taste of America and they certainly got it in tropical Orlando last night! The weather has been a topic on many people's lips ahead of the World Cup kick-off and biblical storms saw Three Lions fans scattering for any shelter they could find on the streets around the Inter&Co Stadium.

Kick-off was delayed by an hour thanks to the fact that lightning had struck within an eight-miles radius of the venue. Thomas Tuchel and his men were late getting to the ground, with Orlando roads flooded. Fortunately for those who braved the conditions to see England defeat Costa Rica 3-0, each side of Orlando City's impressive home was under cover.

Not a lot to note from the match itself but there were some fans who enjoyed it in a novel way... pitchside dining. England fans were left baffled by the pitchside dining during England's World Cup warm-up #England #Eng #WorldCup #EngCrc America is so unserious. Look at them seats behind Declan Rice!

😂 pic.twitter.com/UlagVlEKyL — Oor Roy (@OorRoy) June 10, 2026 DRY To the surprise of nobody, FIFA president Gianni Infantino came out fighting when he delivered his opening address in Mexico City last night. His organisation has been the subject of widespread criticism thanks to some seriously brutal ticket pricing, with seats starting at $140 and non-corporate seats for the final in New Jersey on July 19 no less than $8,680.

Infantino said the average ticket price of, wait for it, $500, was comparable to other US sports during their play-offs, appearing to compare the current New York Knicks versus San Antonio Spurs NBA finals to Qatar versus Switzerland.

'If we are doing something wrong, everyone in North America is doing something wrong,' he said. CHILL Infantino added that he was powerless to intervene in the case of the Somali referee who was denied entry to the US. Omar Artan's inability to clear customs did not seem to overly trouble the president, who said that while it was 'unfortunate', people 'should chill'.

Infantino added that FIFA cannot dictate to governments who they let in to their countries, but claimed it is 'working behind the scenes'.

'We don't live on the moon, we live on planet Earth,' he added, for good measure. HAIL Forget the fact they have to fly in and out of the US on the day of their match - and that half of their group was denied visas – FIFA deserves credit for the fact that Iran are here. While self-praise may be no praise, it did not stop Infantino from hailing his own organisation.

'I don't know who else would have been able to ensure in these circumstances ... Iran could come and play,' he said. England's final World Cup warm-up match was delayed due to torrential rain in Florida WIND The waiting is over and the tournament kicks off tonight when Mexico entertain South Africa on home soil in Mexico Cit





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World Cup Breakfast: Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz, Cristiano Ronaldo's missed chances, FIFA president's opening address, and England's warm-up match delayDaily Mail Sport's World Cup Breakfast provides a summary of the key events that occurred overnight in North America, including Roy Keane's assessment of Carlos Queiroz, Cristiano Ronaldo's missed chances, Gianni Infantino's opening address, and England's warm-up match delay due to torrential rain in Florida.

Read more »