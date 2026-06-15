World Cup Betting Promos: Get $7.9K+ in Bonuses for This Week's Group Stage Action

Top sportsbook promos for Monday and Tuesday group stage games. Claim offers from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars and more.

With Belgium, Uruguay, France, and Argentina all set to take the pitch across Monday and Tuesday's group stage games, now is the perfect time to explore the bestavailable.

New users can take advantage of generous welcome offers from some of the top operators in the country before the opening fixtures kick off. Whether you're backing a tournament favorite or looking for value in a tighter matchup, these offers give you more to work with right from the start. Between BetMGM, Caesars, bet365, FanDuel, Fanatics, and DraftKings, new users can collectively access thousands of dollars in bonus bets and rewards heading into this week's group stage action.

These welcome offers are available in a wide range of states, making it easy for fans nationwide to get in on the action. Whether you prefer to browse the BetMGM offers up to a $1,500 first bet with bonus bets returned if your wager loses, plus $50 in Rewards Points. Caesars gives new users 10 100% Profit Boost tokens after placing a qualifying $1 wager. bet365 delivers $365 in bonus bets when you place a qualifying $10 wager.

FanDuel guarantees $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 per day for seven days. Fanatics provides up to $1,000 in FanCash over your first 10 days. DraftKings hands out $200 in bonus bets instantly when you place a qualifying $5 wager. COVERS50 to unlock one of the most competitive welcome offers available for this week's group stage matchups.

In most states, BetMGM will return your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Regardless of the outcome, you will also receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points instantly upon sign-up. In Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the offer works slightly differently. Place a qualifying $10 wager, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets plus $50 in Rewards Points.

If your wager loses, you still receive the $50 in Rewards Points. A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate either version of the offer. To claim, download the BetMGM app, register your account, and enter promo code COVERS50 during sign-up. Deposit at least $10, then place your first wager on any available market, including moneylines, spreads, totals or player props.

If your bet loses, BetMGM will issue bonus bets worth up to $1,500, split into five equal amounts for wagers over $50. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance. This offer is available until April 30, 2026. COVERSBONUSDYW unlocks 10 100% Profit Boost tokens for new users who place a qualifying first wager of at least $1.

Each boost token can be applied to any wager of $25 or less, effectively doubling your potential winnings on up to 10 separate bets. With Belgium, France, and Argentina all in action this week, there are plenty of markets to put those boosts to work. To qualify, your first wager must be placed within 30 days of opening your account and must meet certain conditions.

Wagers using bonus funds, Reward Credits, Profit Boost tokens, Super Boosts, Round Robins, or odds of -500 or shorter do not count as qualifying wagers. A minimum $10 deposit is required to get started. To claim, create a new account on the Caesars Sportsbook app or website using promo code COVERSBONUSDYW. Deposit at least $10, then place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on any eligible market.

Your 10 Profit Boost tokens will be issued after your first bet settles. Read the fulloffer without needing to enter a promo code at all. Simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more to receive $365 in bonus bets. The offer is available in all applicable states except Illinois, and new users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also receive 50 Spins as part of the welcome package.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the wager amount is excluded from any returns. Any winnings generated from bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are credited to your account.

To claim, register on the bet365 website or mobile app and make a minimum $10 deposit. Place your first qualifying wager on any eligible market, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. After your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be released to your account. Withdrawals typically process within five business days.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call 327-5050 for 24/7 support .

Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY . 21+ and present in select states. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER , 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 , 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat , 1-800-9-WITH-IT , 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com , 1-877-770-STOP , visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org , 1-800-522-4700 , or visit www.1800gambler.net .is needed to claim one of the most straightforward welcome offers available right now.

New users who bet $5 per day for seven consecutive days are guaranteed to receive $350 in bonus bets, regardless of whether those wagers win or lose. With multiple group stage matches scheduled across Monday and Tuesday, there are plenty of opportunities to get your daily wagers in. To qualify, you must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and make a minimum deposit of $5. Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven days on any available market.

After all seven days of wagers have settled, your $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance. To claim, register through the FanDuel Sportsbook app and deposit at least $5. Place your first $5 wager on any market and continue doing so each day for a week.

Winnings from qualifying bets can be withdrawn after completing a one-time playthrough requirement. Check out the fullMust Be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-800-NY-RESET , 327-5050 or GamblingHelplineMA.org , Call 877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY , 789-7777 or ccpg.org , Or 1-800-9-WITH-IT , MoreThanAGame.nc.gov .

New Customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. With Eligible Wager. Apple Promotion in Bet Slip And Place A $5+ Cash Wager. Win Odds -200 Longer for 10 Consecutive Days Starting Day Of Account Creation.

FanCash Rewards Will Equal The Qualifying Wager Amount . FanCash Issued Under This Promotion Expires At 11:59 P.M. ET 10 Days From Issuance. Terms, Initial FanCash Terms, Apply — See Fanatics Sportsbook App. Paid Endorsement.gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash spread across their first 10 days on the platform.

Each day, place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if it loses, you will receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. Repeat the process for 10 consecutive days to maximize the full $1,000 in available FanCash. No promo code is required to activate this offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is needed to get started, and the FanCash issued is non-withdrawable with a 1x playthrough requirement before any withdrawal can be requested. FanCash expires seven days after issuance, so be sure to use it promptly. This offer is available until Aug. 23, 2026. To claim, download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and complete the registration process using a government-issued ID.

Deposit at least $10, then place a qualifying wager each day for up to 10 days. The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. Read theGAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org .

Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org , or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org , 1-800-981-0023 . 21+ and present in most states. . Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply.

On behalf of Boot Hill Casino . Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. Wagering offered by DK Sportsbook. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req.

Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days . Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos.

Ends 6/28/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.offer automatically by placing a qualifying $5 wager on any available market. No code entry is required. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your wager settling.

With Uruguay, Argentina, and France all in action this week, there is no shortage of group stage markets to choose from. To qualify, make a minimum $5 deposit and place a wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets, and bonus bets expire seven days from issuance. This promotion expires on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

To claim, register a new DraftKings account by providing your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth. Deposit at least $5, then place your qualifying wager on any eligible market. Your bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of settlement. If you are weighing your options, check out the: Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website.

We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Peter Clarke is dedicated to keeping bettors informed about the biggest sports betting events, such as the Super Bowl and March Madness, and the best way to cash in on sportsbook promos. He's also always on top of the latest welcome offers from the biggest sportsbooks, so he can share the best deals and the most exciting games to use them on every day.

Polymarket Promo Code COVERS: Deposit $20 for a $50 Prediction Market Bonus on Spain vs Cabo VerdeOG Promo Code: Start Claiming $100 Prediction Market Bonuses on Spain vs Cabo Verde





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