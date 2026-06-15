World Cup Anytime Goal Scorer Picks & Parlay: Sunday, June 15

Get daily World Cup anytime goal scorer predictions, and parlays from Covers' soccer experts, featuring goal scorer picks for Spain, Belgium, & Iran.

Mehdi Taremi is an obvious pick to score for Iran, but that doesn't mean he's a bad one. Get him and more in our best World Cup goal-scorer picks on Monday, June 15.

The World Cup group stage keeps chugging along, and with four games scattered throughout the day, we've got a goal-scorer prediction for eachHere are our favorite World Cup goal-scorer bets for this four-match card on Monday, June 15. Both Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams returned to training this week, but neither is expected to be given the start in a match where their services aren’t fully needed. Enter Ferran Torres.

Barcelona often deployed the forward as a striker, but he came up playing out wide. He’s capable of finishing with both feet and scored 24 goals this season in 57 games for club and country. Keying on the long-range angle, Torres is brilliant at cutting inside and firing from distance. He scored Spain’s lone goal vs. Iraq and is a solid value to bag another one at this price.

We’re probably going to see Jeremy Doku used on both flanks, either side of Romelu Lukaku, but with the bulk of his time on the right, which puts him in line with a chance to get inside of Ahmed Fatouh. Fatouh won’t be able to deal with not only Doku’s bag of tricks but, crucially, his speed. Combine that with Kevin De Bruyne’s precision passing, and we know that Doku will get chances to shoot.

He's really upped his game this season and developed as a goalscorer with five goals in his final six Premier League starts for Man City. His blend of pace and increasing confidence in front of goal will get him on the scoresheet.

In recent months, however, he has become more prolific: he netted Uruguay’s final pre-tournament goal, in their 1-1 draw vs. England at Wembley in March, and scored seven times in his final 12 La Liga and Champions League appearances of 2025-26. In a game where they will dominate possession, Uruguay’s players will need to break the lines to get into advanced positions.

Valverde is the most likely of their midfielders to convert attacking raids into a goalMehdi Taremi is the obvious pick, having netted 10 goals during Iran’s qualifying run. He looked sharp at Olympiacos this season on his way to a double-digit goal tally, and he gives the Iranian wingers a proven aerial target for crosses.

New Zealand have some inexperienced center-backs, including Finn Surman and Tyler Bindon, who won’t be used to dealing with strikers of this quality, and you can be sure that Taremi will be trying to isolate them in one-on-one matchups. With the Kiwis sitting back and inviting Iran attacks, Taremi is good value to take one of the chances that come his way. : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website.

We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Jason Wilson is an experienced journalist who has worked in a variety of roles within the industry for the past 18 years. Working at community newspapers in New Brunswick, Jason wore many hats as a reporter, editor, and photographer, covering everything from sports to courts to municipal politics.

After shifting gears and working as an educator for a few years in the 2010s, Jason returned to full-time work in media as an MLB news editor for six years at theScore in Toronto before joining Covers in late 2021. He has honed his editorial acumen over his years in the industry, showcasing flexibility, patience, and a strong work ethic.

While he was relatively new to sports betting upon joining Covers, Jason has taken the plunge with gusto to learn the ins and outs of the industry, both as a method to improve professionally and to add an extra angle to his sports fandom. In addition to sports, Jason is an avid film nut and former movie critic who monitors the Academy Awards betting odds for Covers.

Jason holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism degree and a Bachelor of Education degree from St. Thomas University.





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