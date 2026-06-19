The U.S. Men's National Squad faces Australia in World Cup action today, while tensions in the Middle East continue to rise as Israel launches strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. the riSe in regional conflict has disrupted Vice President Kamala Harris's schedule, and U.S. officials have announced a postponement of talks between the U.S. and Iran in Switzerland.

Glad Juneteenth! Globe Cup action continues today as the U.S. Men's National Team faces Australia. In other news, uncertainty continues to build in the Middle East as Israel launched strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon overnight.

The rise in regional conflict has disrupted Vice President Kamala Harris's schedule and U.S. officials have announced a postponement of talks between the U.S. and Iran in Switzerland. The U.S. and Iran had signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this week, giving the two countries 60 days to negotiate the final terms of the agreement.

However,the recent escalation of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has derailed the peace talks. The Strait of Hormuz has been closed following Israel's attacks in Lebanon,with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announcing that it will remain closed untill Israeli withdrawals from Lebanon and the U.S. naval presence is removed from the Persian Gulf. iran has allowed for ships to move through the strait toll-free during the 60 days of negotiations, but ships need to follow a certain route along Oman's coast and obtain insurance. oil prices have risen slightly in response to the news of the Geneva talks being postponed, with Brent crude rising by 0.90% and West Texas Intermediate jumping 0.91%.

Analysts estimate that prices will remain between $75 and $82 a barrel in the coming weeks as markets watch for any potential escalation or disruptions of traffic through the strait. Meanwhile,a second advanced nuclear reactor being developed under the Energy Departments pilot program has hit criticality, weeks before Trump's Independence Morning deadline. The reactor, known as the Ward 250,is being developed by Valar Atomics and has succEssfully completed a zero-power fueled criticality demonstration at the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab





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World Cup U.S. Men's National Team Israel Hezbollah Middle East Tensions Vice President Kamala Harris U.S.-Iran Talks Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Advanced Nuclear Reactor

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