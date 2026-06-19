A partnership between Vet Tix and FIFA,supported by Bank of America, is distributing over $2 million in World Cup 2026 tickets to U.S. service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. The initiative aims to honOr their service while making the tournament more accessible. The effort coincides with widespread celebrations and community engagement across host cities,as the event fosters cultural exchange and joyful gatherings.

Service members, military veterans , first responders , and their families will have the opportunity to secure tickets across all stages of the upcoming tournament through a partnership that provides over $2 million in World Cup tickets via Vet Tix and FIFA .

This initiative is designed to honor the service of these individuals to the United States. The intersection of sports and service to country and community is a longstanding one, as both spheres demand discipline,physical fitness, mental sharpness and a sense of purpose. This connection was vividly illustrated in Boston on Saturday when Boston Police Sgt. Connor Hardy traveled viral for showcasing his soccer skills while on duty.

A group of American fans and the renowned Scottish Tartan Army watched as Hardy skillfully juggled the ball, a moment captured on video. The clip,showing Hardy in uniform, garnered well over a million views and was shared by CBS Updates.

The Boston Police Department highlighted the event on X, noting that community policing takes on a recent dimension with the FIFA World Cup in town, as officers celebrated alongside both international and local fans during the first day of the Fan Fest at City Hall Plaza. Thousands of tickets have already been distributed for matches in all eleven U.S. host cities to officers like Hardy,active-duty service members, and veterans.

Additionally, Bank of America is hosting a fan experience on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. , as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone. Organized by FIFA and Freedom 250, this free,family-friendly event will include live match viewing, youth programming, interactive exhibits,food, and music. The World Cup in the United States has so far proven to be a resounding success, largely due to spontaneous interactions between European visitors, Americans, and locAl culture.

Most matches have culminated not in the political dystopia some critics predicted, but in celebratory street parties. the distribution of free tickets by Bank of America and Vet Tix helps alleviate the burden of a pricing system that can be prohibitive for many fans. Nevertheless, Americans and their European guests have also found ways to engage with the tournament beyond stadium attendance; numerous stadiums, pubs,city parks, and local soccer clubs have organized watch parties,each venue filled to capacity with enthusiastic supporters





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World Cup 2026 Vet Tix FIFA Bank Of America First Responders Military Veterans Service Members Tickets Fan Fest Watch Parties

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