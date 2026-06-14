World Cup 2026: Spain Faces Cape Verde, Belgium Meets Egypt on Opening Day

A look at Monday's four matches as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off with Spain taking on debutants Cape Verde, Belgium facing Egypt, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia, and Iran vs New Zealand.

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup officially gets underway on Monday with four captivating matches featuring some of the tournament's elite teams. The action begins in Atlanta, where reigning European champions Spain face World Cup debutants Cape Verde .

Later, Belgium takes on Egypt in Seattle, followed by two-time champions Uruguay against Saudi Arabia in Miami. The day concludes in Los Angeles with a clash between Iran and New Zealand, both seeking their first knockout round appearance. Spain enters as one of the favorites, having won Euro 2024 with a squad blending youthful talent and experienced leaders.

Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona prodigy and Ballon d'Or runner-up, leads the attack alongside Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, who has scored 12 goals in his last 12 international matches. Their midfield, anchored by Rodri, Pedri, and Fabian Ruiz, provides creativity and control. Cape Verde, meanwhile, stunned African powerhouses to qualify, topping a group that included Cameroon.

Coach Bubista, named 2025 CAF Manager of the Year, relies on captain Ryan Mendes and fullback Sidny Lopes Cabral, but the team's average age of 29.3 raises concerns against Spain's high press. Belgium's clash with Egypt in Seattle pits a new generation against African champions. Under coach Rudi Garcia, the Red Devils are rejuvenated by talents like Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere, while veterans Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku provide experience.

Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, aims to replicate its 2023 Africa Cup of Nations success. Uruguay, after a strong Copa America campaign, faces Saudi Arabia, which impressed in 2022 with a victory over Argentina. Iran and New Zealand, both with aging squads, see this as a golden opportunity to advance from Group H. All four matches promise tactical intrigue and emotional stories, from Cape Verde's historic debut to Belgium's quest for redemption.

With star power and high stakes, Monday's slate sets the tone for a thrilling tournament. Fans worldwide will witness whether favorites justify their billing or underdogs create new narratives





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