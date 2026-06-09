World Cup 2026 Set to Cause Widespread Sleep Deprivation and Workplace Disruptions Across Britain

The upcoming World Cup, spanning multiple time zones in North America, will feature late kick-off times for England and Scotland matches, leading to expected mass absenteeism and pub extensions until early morning hours. Employers are urged to prepare for a surge in football-related sick leave. Scotland has also been granted a special bank holiday for their first match.

The 2026 World Cup , often dubbed the night-time World Cup due to its scheduling across six time zones in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is poised to leave Britain bleary-eyed as it kicks off this week.

Employers across the United Kingdom are bracing for a wave of mass sickies and yawning staff, as millions of fans are expected to stay up into the small hours to cheer on England and Scotland. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, features matches that will be broadcast live during late evening and early morning hours in the UK, with widespread disruption anticipated in workplaces.

England fans will have to wait until 9pm and 10pm for kick-offs in their first three games, while Scotland's first game has a daunting 2am start time. This has prompted many pubs in England, Wales, and Scotland to apply for late licences, with some establishments planning to remain open until 5am to accommodate fans watching the matches.

Approximately 15,000 pubs in England and Wales and an estimated 3,000 in Scotland have applied for late licences to grant drinkers extra time during match nights. Employers are being urged to prepare for a surge in football sickies during this summer's tournament, as research suggests millions of fans will sacrifice sleep to watch matches live.

A YouGov survey found that more than half of people in the UK planning to follow the tournament intend to watch matches live rather than catch up later, regardless of the late hours. Police have warned of potential drunken disorder and claim that Home Office ministers ignored their advice to limit the free-for-all.

However, the Prime Minister has decreed that nothing brings the nation together like a World Cup summer and that red tape should not get in the way of fans enjoying the game with friends and local pubs doing a great trade. Communities Secretary Steve Reed has told councils to show fun-police the red card and approve applications by pubs to open late and serve pavement pints.

If England or Scotland progresses beyond the group stage to the knockout stages, the Government has granted blanket permission to all pubs in England and Wales to stay open late, allowing them to serve until 1am or 2am depending on kick-off time. For Scotland, a special bank holiday has been approved by King Charles for Monday June 15, following their first match against Haiti in Boston, which kicks off at 2am UK time on Sunday.

First Minister John Swinney suggested the holiday to give fans time to recover, and Buckingham Palace granted the request. Some 3,000 pubs are expected to screen the fixture. Licensing boards across Scotland have approved extensions, with some areas allowing pubs to stay open until 30 minutes after the final whistle for Scotland's group games and beyond.

In the Highlands, pubs with permission to show televised sport can stay open until 30 minutes after the final whistle for Scotland's group games and any later Scotland matches. In Clackmannanshire, a general extension applies to all Scotland matches, allowing premises to remain open for the duration of the match and 15 minutes afterwards. In Stirling, the licensing board approved extensions for World Cup matches that kick off during core opening hours, including Scotland's group games.

Industry leaders have welcomed the relaxed hours. Michael Kill, the chief executive of the Night-Time Industries Association, called it a welcome boost, while Emma McClarkin, head of the British Beer and Pub Association, said the extension would allow people to come together, boost community spirit and enjoy a summer of sport. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: If our boys are on the pitch, we want our fans to stay in the pub.

The economic impact is expected to be significant, with many businesses anticipating reduced productivity and increased absenteeism. However, the boost to the hospitality sector and national morale is seen as a positive counterbalance. As the tournament unfolds, the balance between national celebration and workplace functionality remains a challenge, with many employers preparing for a temporary but significant dip in attendance and alertness.

The World Cup is set to be a memorable event, but one that will leave many Britons reaching for extra coffee and alarm clocks in the days following late-night matches





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