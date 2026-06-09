World Cup 2026: San Jose launching massive, free 39-day soccer fan fest with 500-sq-ft screen

Downtown San Jose is preparing to transform into the ultimate soccer destination as the South Bay gears up to host the Bay Area’s largest month-long World Cup celebration.

Downtown San Jose is preparing to transform into the ultimate soccer destination as the South Bay gears up to host the Bay Area’s largest month-long World Cup celebration.

Downtown San Jose launches its 39-day soccer fan fest this Thursday, part of the World Cup 2026 fanfare. The San Jose Earthquakes are partnering with the City of San Jose and other groups for the celebration at San Pedro Square Market.is preparing to transform into the ultimate soccer destination as the South Bay gears up to host the Bay Area’s largest month-longat the iconic San Pedro Square Market.

The massive, 39-day fan fest will run from the opening kickoff straight through the tournament final, offering local fans a centralized hub to catch world-class soccer action.104 Matches, Giant Screens, and 'To-Go' Drinks Organizers are pulling out all the stops to give soccer fans an epic community experience, expecting thousands—if not tens of thousands—of attendees to flood downtown streets daily.live.

Games will be shown on multiple jumbo screens placed throughout the open-air market and surrounding streets, featuring a flagship screen measuring nearly"This event for San Jose will be where the focal point of the World Cup will be for the Bay," said Zaileen Janmohamed, President and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee.designation at San Pedro Square, allowing adult fans to purchase and consume "to-go" alcoholic beverages outdoors within the festival perimeter.

Additionally, San Pedro Square Market’s diverse culinary vendors will serve specialized, World Cup-themed menu items and drink specials representing the competing global nations.will feature youth zones, face painting, interactive soccer games, and appearances by Earthquakes mascot Q. Fans can also look forward to meet-and-greets with soccer legends and an exclusive merchandise line only available at the site. While San Jose recently hosted a Super Bowl that drew 500,000 fans to the region, local leaders emphasize that the weeks-long World Cup will bring an entirely different level of sustained economic and cultural impact.

"Super Bowl is great. It's a weekend. It's one game. This is 104," said John Poch, Executive Director of the San Jose Sports Authority.

City officials say the extended festival is a massive win for the local economy, keeping downtown vibrant for over a month straight.

"Our hotels are full, small businesses are going to benefit," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "And most importantly for me, it's an opportunity for people to experience their city in a new way and build lifelong memories and really be proud of the city they live in. " For San Jose Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee, the magic hits close to home.

Shawlee recalls how watching the Brazilian national team practice in the Bay Area during the 1994 World Cup completely changed the trajectory of his life.

"It changed my life. That's what committed me to want to work for the Earthquakes and work in soccer and bring the World Cup back," Shawlee said.

"And so here we are. We're hoping to do this for another generation of young kids and inspire them forward.

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and ahead of the historic kickoff, the KTVU newsroom is making their predictions on who will lift the golden trophy.





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